Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Launches Agentic AI Agent for Healthcare Services

Agentic AI market is projected to expand to $200 Billion by 2034 and HCTI vision is to be part of that growth

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) ("HCTI" or the "Company"), a leader in digital transformation solutions for healthcare and life sciences, today announced its deployment of Agentic AI to Teyame.AI's Customer Engagement Platform.

According to Precedence research, the Global AI Agentic Market is set to expand from $7.5 Billion in 2025 to $199.05 Billion in 2034, a 45% CAGR, driven by demand for autonomous operations, over which 60% of enterprises are expected to integrate agentic.AI frameworks in to core process by 2030 with multi-agent systems leading the adaption.

Building on Teyame's proven success in the Spanish market, HCTI is rapidly scaling these advanced capabilities across the United States and Latin America. The expansion integrates next‑generation omnichannel automation with HCTI's deep healthcare technology expertise to deliver a modern, intelligent, and highly scalable engagement ecosystem. This expansion introduces an enterprise‑grade, multilingual Agentic AI platform engineered to automate human‑like conversations at scale.

Breakthrough Agentic AI for Intelligent, Human‑Like Customer Interactions

HCTI's enhanced platform introduces new Agentic AI technologies that enable:

Human‑like voice articulation with dialect‑aware intelligence

with dialect‑aware intelligence Automated outbound call agents with built‑in security and regulatory compliance

with built‑in security and regulatory compliance Real‑time lead scoring, qualification, and instant routing

Deep personalization at scale to increase conversions and reduce cost

to increase conversions and reduce cost Next‑best‑action models for higher resolution accuracy

for higher resolution accuracy Seamless cross‑channel handoffs that preserve full conversational context

These capabilities will allow organizations to automate complex conversations, improve customer satisfaction, and drive measurable operational efficiencies.

"I am excited that HCTI is at the cutting edge of Agentic.AI integration and will be able to roll it out across multiple languages in new geographies and accelerate our growth over next few years," said David Ayanoglou, Chief Financial Officer of HCTI.

A Strategic Step in HCTI's Global Growth Plan

The expansion of Agentic AI is a foundational component of HCTI's broader strategy, which includes:

AI‑driven healthcare innovation

Global SaaS platforms for patient engagement and care management

Expansion into high‑growth international markets through digital‑first healthcare solutions and expand beyond Healthcare in to Payors and Financial services sector.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare organizations including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes through better utilization of the data and information technologies that they rely on. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz™ and DataEz™. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical & business performance optimization.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), and include, among others, statements regarding the consummation of the private placement, satisfaction of the customary closing conditions of the private placement and the use of the proceeds therefrom. Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors out lined in the company's annual report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, on file with the Securities Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in previous filings, subsequent filings and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All the company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

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SOURCE Healthcare Triangle, Inc.