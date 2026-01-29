Healthcare Triangle Inc. Partners with Better.care to Expand Health Data Platform Services Across EMEA's Leading Healthcare Systems

Partnership positions Healthcare Triangle as preferred service provider across high-growth healthcare markets in Europe, Southeast Asia, Middle East, and Africa

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) ("HCTI" or the "Company"), a leader in digital transformation solutions including managed services, cloud enablement, and data analytics for the healthcare and life sciences industries, today announced that it has entered into a Development Program Agreement with Better (www.better.care), a leading global digital healthcare platform provider. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for HCTI and its subsidiary QuantumNexis' mission to advance digital health innovation and expand its presence across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

The agreement represents the first step in a long-term partnership. Under this program, QuantumNexis and other HCTI subsidiaries will gain access to training and certification programs, building deeper expertise and delivery capabilities using Better's advanced platform.

"This collaboration reflects our shared vision of transforming healthcare delivery globally," said Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman of QuantumNexis.

"By combining Healthcare Triangle and its subsidiary QuantumNexis' innovation and execution capabilities with the robust Better platform, we are uniquely positioned to bring cutting-edge digital health solutions to emerging markets and make a meaningful impact on patient care."

"We are thrilled to welcome Healthcare Triangle and QuantumNexis into our Partner Development Programme and to collaborate on advancing openEHR adoption," said Petar Abadžić, International Markets Director at Better.

"With healthcare systems rapidly evolving, this partnership demonstrates how open data standards and modern platform technology can enable innovation at scale. We aim to support healthcare providers in building systems that are interoperable, future-proof, and focused on patient outcomes," he added.

Key Highlights of the Collaboration

Workforce Enablement:

Launch of structured training and certification programs for teams across HCTI and its wholly owned subsidiary QuantumNexis Inc. to accelerate the adoption of Better's solutions.

Global Market Growth: Southeast Asia: Joint focus on opportunities in India, Malaysia, as well as Indonesia and the Philippines. Middle East & Africa: Expansion plans targeting Saudi Arabia and multiple African markets, with HCTI positioned as a preferred service partner for Better.



With this agreement in place, HCTI and QuantumNexis are positioned to pursue digital health opportunities across Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, bringing Better's proven platform to healthcare systems serving millions of patients in some of the world's fastest-growing markets.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare organizations including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes through better utilization of the data and information technologies that they rely on. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz™ and DataEz™. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical & business performance optimization.

About Better: Better transforms healthcare organisations with Better platform, an open data digital health platform, designed to store, manage, query, retrieve, and exchange structured electronic health records, Better Meds, electronic prescribing, and medication administration solution, and the low-code Studio, which allows applications to be built rapidly at a fraction of the cost. The company focuses on simplifying the work of health and care teams, advocates for data for life, and strives for all health data to be vendor-neutral and easily accessible. It puts organisations in control of their data, workflows, and transformation plans in order to improve patient care. Better has provided solutions across more than 20 markets all over the world, among them being the UK, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Finland, Greece, Malta, Nigeria, Thailand, Indonesia, and others. The Better platform securely supports over 30 million patients.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding revenue growth, margin expansion, market opportunities, and strategic initiatives. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements due to various factors beyond the company's control, including changes in market conditions, client demand, regulatory developments, and execution risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

