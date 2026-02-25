Healthcare Triangle Subsidiary QuantumNexis and TNG Digital, the Operator of Malaysia's Leading Digital Financial Services and Lifestyle App, Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Digital Mental Health Solutions to Its Over 25 Million Customers in Malaysia

The partnership strengthens Healthcare Triangle's leadership at the intersection of digital health, fintech, and population-scale care delivery.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) ("HCTI" or the "Company"), a leader in digital transformation solutions including managed services, cloud enablement, and data analytics for the healthcare and life sciences industries, today announced that its subsidiary QuantumNexis Malaysia Sdn Bhd (together with QuantumNexis, Inc. are hereafter referred to as "QuantumNexis") has entered a strategic partnership with TNG Digital, Malaysia's largest and most trusted digital payments and financial services platform, to deliver clinically validated digital mental health solutions to over 25 million Malaysians.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in democratizing access to mental health and emotional wellbeing support, embedding these services directly into the daily digital lives of users.

"This partnership with TNG Digital exemplifies our commitment to advancing digital mental health solutions at scale. By integrating QuantumNexis's platform into Malaysia's leading digital ecosystem, we are enabling accessible, clinically validated support for millions. We look forward to setting a new standard for population health across Southeast Asia." - Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman, QuantumNexis.

Strategic Rationale

TNG Digital's market leadership in digital payments, combined with its robust ecosystem spanning financial services and lifestyle use cases through TNG eWallet, makes it the ideal partner for QuantumNexis. Malaysia's high digital adoption, strong eWallet penetration, and progressive regulatory environment provide a fertile ground for launching this innovative model, which is poised to serve as a blueprint for Southeast Asia.

Integration and User Experience

QuantumNexis's digital mental health platform, Ziloy, will be seamlessly integrated within TNG eWallet, offering users:

In-app mental wellbeing discovery





Single sign-on experience





Frictionless payments via TNG eWallet

This native digital experience ensures mental health support is accessible, intuitive, and does not require users to manage separate applications.

Differentiated Value

QuantumNexis brings clinically structured digital mental health assessments, evidence-based wellness tools, access to licensed professionals, and multilingual, culturally sensitive support. This partnership extends TNG Digital's ecosystem beyond financial and lifestyle services into preventive and emotional wellbeing, positioning it as an enabler of holistic wellness.

Bridging the Mental Health Access Gap

Malaysia, like many Southeast Asian markets, faces a shortage of mental health professionals. By leveraging digital-first assessments and scalable support pathways, the partnership reduces reliance on face-to-face consultations, normalizes early intervention, and enables professionals to support more users efficiently.

Adoption, Engagement, and Revenue Model

QuantumNexis anticipates meaningful adoption in the first 6–12 months, focusing on digitally active professionals, younger adults, and users seeking stress, sleep, and anxiety management. Engagement strategies include personalized insights, progress tracking, educational content, and ethical nudges. The revenue model is transaction-based, with Malaysia expected to contribute a growing six-figure range over the next two quarters.

Brand Positioning and Long-Term Impact

For TNG Digital, this partnership reinforces its role as a trusted digital platform supporting wellbeing. For QuantumNexis, it validates credibility and readiness to operate at national scale. The long-term ambition is to make mental health support as accessible and stigma-free as digital payments, with plans to replicate the model across Southeast Asia and support public initiatives by the Malaysian Ministry of Health.

About QuantumNexis

QuantumNexis, a subsidiary of Healthcare Triangle, is dedicated to advancing digital mental health solutions that are clinically validated, accessible, and culturally sensitive. Quantum Nexis's digital health ecosystem focused on AI‑powered platforms, interoperability, and healthcare modernization. Through its multi‑brand portfolio and strategic partnerships, the company supports hospitals, clinics, and health systems across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.quantumnexis.ai

About TNG Digital Sdn Bhd

TNG Digital Sdn Bhd, the operator of TNG eWallet, is Malaysia's leading digital financial services and lifestyle app, with over 25 million verified users and more than 2 million merchant touchpoints nationwide. Established in 2017, the company has grown into a multi-service platform offering access to investments, lending, credit, remittance, insurance, and other lifestyle services through its platform and partnerships.

Beyond payments, TNG eWallet connects users to the global economy with international transactions in over 50 countries and enables tourists to enjoy a fully digital experience in Malaysia. Beyond consumers, the company supports micro and small businesses through the TNG Digital Business Account and merchant solutions that help them grow, reach more customers, and strengthen financial capabilities.

TNG Digital is committed to advancing financial inclusion and expanding access to the digital economy for individuals and businesses alike. For more information, please visit https://www.touchngo.com.my/ewallet/

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare organizations including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes through better utilization of the data and information technologies that they rely on. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz™ and DataEz™. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical & business performance optimization. For more information, please visit www.healthcaretriangle.com

Forward-Looking Statement:

This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding revenue growth, margin expansion, market opportunities, and strategic initiatives. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements due to various factors beyond the company's control, including changes in market conditions, client demand, regulatory developments, and execution risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

