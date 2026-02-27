Healthcare Triangle Subsidiary QuantumNexis Inc. Launches its Dubai, UAE Operations to accelerate Digital Health Transformation across the GCC Countries

The Dubai Operation strengthens Healthcare Triangle's mission to accelerate TeleHelath, Digital Therapeutics and population-scale care delivery across GCC.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI) ("HCTI" or the "Company"), a leader in digital transformation solutions including managed services, cloud enablement, and data analytics for the healthcare and life sciences industries, today announced that its subsidiary QuantumNexis Inc. has launched its Dubai, UAE operations in Meydan Free Zone to deliver clinically validated digital mental health solutions and AI powered Hospital Information System to the GCC markets.

"This marks a major strategic expansion into the GCC, positioning the company to support National Healthcare Modernisation initiatives across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain" - Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman, QuantumNexis Inc.

QuantumNexis brings a powerful multi‑brand ecosystem to the region, integrating Ezovion Health OS, Ziloy.ai and its strategic partnership with Better.care, all strengthened by alignment with the Partner ecosystem with Microsoft and Better.care.

"Dubai is the epicentre of digital health innovation in the Middle East," said Kathir K President and Chief Growth Officer, QuantumNexis. "Our launch here reflects our commitment to enabling interoperable, AI‑native healthcare infrastructure that aligns with national visions such as UAE's NABIDH/Riayati and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. We are here to accelerate transformation at scale."

Strategic Focus Areas

National‑scale interoperability and openEHR implementations





AI‑powered clinical and operational automation





Digital Mental Health through Ziloy.ai





Digital front‑door and patient experience platforms





Workforce capability development on Better.care and Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare





Multi‑country regulatory alignment and compliance frameworks

Market Opportunity in the GCC

The GCC is one of the fastest‑growing digital health markets globally, driven by government investment, AI adoption, and national interoperability mandates.

The UAE digital health market is projected to reach USD 1.84 billion by 2030.





Saudi Arabia digital health market is projected over USD 11 billion by 2033.

QuantumNexis aims to capture significant market share by delivering interoperable, compliant, and AI‑native healthcare solutions tailored to regional needs.

About QuantumNexis

QuantumNexis Inc, a subsidiary of Healthcare Triangle, is dedicated to advancing digital mental health solutions that are clinically validated, accessible, and culturally sensitive. Quantum Nexis's digital health ecosystem focused on AI‑powered platforms, interoperability, and healthcare modernization. Through its multi‑brand portfolio and strategic partnerships, the company supports hospitals, clinics, and health systems across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.quantumnexis.ai

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare organizations including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes through better utilization of the data and information technologies that they rely on. Healthcare Triangle achieves HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz™ and DataEz™. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical & business performance optimization. For more information, please visit www.healthcaretriangle.com

Forward-Looking Statement:

This report contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding revenue growth, margin expansion, market opportunities, and strategic initiatives. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements due to various factors beyond the company's control, including changes in market conditions, client demand, regulatory developments, and execution risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors:

1-800-617-9550

[email protected]

