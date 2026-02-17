HealthCentral Acquires Medfluencers, Expanding Its Technology-Enabled, Human-First Health Influence Platform

Acquisition accelerates HealthCentral's transition into a technology-enabled health experience platform by adding AI-powered influencer relationship management (IRM) capabilities

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthCentral today announced the acquisition of Medfluencers, a physician-founded influencer relationship management platform to identify, validate, and activate trusted voices and health experts for brands and organizations.

With a network of more than 700 credentialed digital opinion leaders across 40+ specialties, Medfluencers has built a differentiated model for activating physician voices responsibly. At the core of Medfluencers' offering is a proprietary IRM platform, Medfluencers Pulse®, that ingests campaign objectives and identifies the most relevant HCP creators across disease state, specialty, and treatment context.

A KFF poll found that about 55% of U.S. adults use social platforms for health information at least occasionally, but fewer than one in ten social media users say they trust most of the health information and advice they see online. Against this backdrop, this acquisition advances HealthCentral's evolution into a technology-enabled health experience platform designed to support influence that is clinically validated, culturally fluent, and built for real-world impact.

"In today's social-first economy, marketing is fundamentally about driving behavior change and influencer endorsement is one of the most powerful ways to accomplish that," said Justin Chase, CEO of HealthCentral. "Medfluencers' leadership in influencer relationship management for healthcare professionals makes this acquisition a natural strategic fit as we advance towards integrating media, influence, live events and culture in a single platform."

Using proprietary tools such as Medfluencers Pulse® and AxonAI, Medfluencers can validate credentials, assess clinical credibility and analyze influence across channels.

"Joining HealthCentral expands our capabilities while protecting what matters most: trust, accuracy, and clinical integrity," said Adam Goodcoff, D.O., CEO of Medfluencers, who will join HealthCentral as Chief Medical Officer across HealthCentral brands. "Together, we are building the infrastructure for what responsible influence in health should look like and setting a higher standard for how clinicians show up online."

The acquisition is effective immediately. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About HealthCentral

HealthCentral is a health experience company focused on making health information more trustworthy, relevant, and actionable. Through a portfolio of leading brands, proprietary platforms, and creator-led ecosystems, HealthCentral connects people to clinically grounded insight shaped by lived experience and cultural context.

About Medfluencers

Medfluencers is a physician-founded influencer relationship management platform specializing in compliant, clinically validated healthcare influence. With a network of more than 700 credentialed digital opinion leaders across 40+ specialties, Medfluencers provides the technology and infrastructure to identify, vet, and activate clinical influence at scale.

