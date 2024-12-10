HealthCode Recognized as a Healthy People 2030 Champion by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Nonprofit Working to Encourage Everyone to Improve Health and Well-being

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthCode has been recognized by the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as a Healthy People 2030 Champion.

As a Healthy People 2030 Champion, HealthCode has demonstrated a commitment to helping achieve the Healthy People 2030 vision of a society in which all people can achieve their full potential for health and well-being across the lifespan.

ODPHP recognizes HealthCode, along with other Healthy People 2030 Champions, as part of a growing community of organizations working toward improving health and well-being at the local, state and tribal level.

Steve Amos, CEO and founder of HealthCode, said: "It is gratifying to receive this recognition from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Since we launched HealthCode in 2014 with an ambitious goal of creating a healthier world, free from preventable diseases, we are seeing progress. However, we still have far to go and this recognition from the department is a needed boost as we work to inspire people of all ages to embark on their journey toward a healthier lifestyle.''

Healthy People 2030 is the fifth iteration of the Healthy People initiative, which sets 10-year national objectives to improve health and well-being nationwide. Healthy People 2030 Champions are public and private organizations that are working to help achieve Healthy People 2030 objectives. They receive recognition from ODPHP along with information, tools, and resources to help use and promote the Healthy People 2030 initiative.

Physical activity – which is anything that gets your body moving – is one of the most important things you can do for your health, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, says adults need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and at least two days of muscle strengthening activity per week.

Some 73.6 percent of adults aged 20 and older are overweight or obese. Of those more than 40 percent are obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

HealthCode develops programs to educate and motivate people of all ages to adopt a healthier lifestyle through physical activity and nutrition with educational programs and its monthly virtual activity challenges such as the Give the Gift of Health event that kicked off December 1 and the iResolve challenge that kicks off January 1.

More than 185,000 people have participated in HealthCode's virtual activity events since 2014, achieving 19.39 million miles and more than 310 million minutes of physical activity and burning 2.2 billion calories.

About the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (ODPHP)

ODPHP plays a vital role in keeping the nation healthy through Healthy People 2030, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition, and other programs, services, and education activities. ODPHP is part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health (OASH) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. To learn more about ODPHP, visit health.gov or follow @HealthGov on X, formerly known as Twitter.

About HealthCode

HealthCode, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, is dedicated to empowering people to live healthier, happier lives through education and encouraging physical activity, promoting healthy eating habits, supporting the environment and cultivating community connections. For more information visit www.healthcode.org.

