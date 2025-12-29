HealthCode, Texas Children in Nature Network Urge Everyone to Jumpstart Fitness Resolutions with iResolve Challenge

Global Community Encouraged to Plot Goals for a Healthier 2026

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the new year just around the corner, HealthCode and the Texas Children in Nature Network are inviting the global community to jumpstart fitness resolutions with the iResolve virtual activity challenge that kicks off January 1.

"January is about fresh starts and making new resolutions. After the busy holiday season, iResolve provides everyone an opportunity to kick off 2026 by putting their best foot forward on the path to healthier living," said Steve Amos, CEO and founder of the nonprofit HealthCode. "With iResolve, we are encouraging everyone to pick smart, measurable goals to get moving and have fun. This year it is gratifying to work with Texas Children in Nature Network and support engaging children and adults in nature."

The Texas Children in Nature Network is a grassroots network of more than 1000 organizations and individuals working together to connect children and families with nature in Texas to be healthier and happier.

Sarah Coles, Executive Director of the Texas Children in Nature Network, said: "We know that physical activity and time in nature are crucial to a healthy lifestyle. HealthCode's iResolve challenge makes it easy for children and families to be more active while enjoying the natural world around us. As we enter 2026, spending time in nature enhances physical activity, focus in school, creativity, cooperation with others and helps us manage stress."

The iResolve virtual activity challenge kicks off January 1 and will run throughout the month of January. Participants sign up on the iResolve registration page and enter their personal mileage goal for the month. Throughout the month, the leaderboard is updated with miles achieved globally as participants walk, run, cycle or swim to meet their goals.

Participants can start the challenge at any time during January and still enter all physical activity achieved in the month. Participants can enter activity manually on the HealthCode activity tracker or automatically sync activity data with it with various activity apps and wearable activity devices.

In this year's iResolve, HealthCode is raising funds to support the Texas Children in Nature Network. Participants in the iResolve challenge will have the option to set up a fundraisers through HealthCode's FundDash platform and establish a fundraising goal and share it with friends and colleagues by email or via social media.

Organizations can sign up at https://healthcode.org/hr-wellness.

More than 199,974 registrants have participated in HealthCode's virtual activity events since 2014, achieving 21 million miles and more than 328 million minutes of physical activity and burning 2.4 billion calories.

About HealthCode

HealthCode, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, is dedicated to empowering people to live healthier, happier lives through education and encouraging physical activity, promoting healthy eating habits, supporting the environment and cultivating community connections. For more information visit www.healthcode.org.

