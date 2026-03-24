HealthDyne Partners with CaryHealth to Power Scalable Direct-to-Patient Therapy Programs

HealthDyne and CaryHealth combine digital engagement and scalable pharmacy infrastructure to help life sciences partners accelerate therapy access and improve patient adherence.

LAKELAND, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthDyne, a leading digital pharmacy services company, today announced a strategic partnership with CaryHealth to power scalable direct-to-patient therapy programs designed to help patients start treatment faster and stay on therapy longer.

As pharmaceutical manufacturers and digital health companies increasingly adopt direct-to-patient models, reliable pharmacy infrastructure and coordinated patient support are critical to delivering therapies efficiently and consistently. Through this partnership, HealthDyne will support CaryHealth's direct-to-patient platform with scalable pharmacy operations, advanced fulfillment capabilities and specialized therapy support.

CaryHealth's digital health platform combines AI-driven prescription intake with patient engagement tools to streamline therapy access and support program growth. By integrating HealthDyne's pharmacy services and nationwide distribution capabilities, the partnership enables life sciences partners to launch and scale direct-to-patient programs with greater speed, transparency and reliability.

"Direct-to-patient models are becoming an important way for life sciences companies to improve therapy access and patient experience," said Steve Saft, CEO of HealthDyne. "Our partnership with CaryHealth combines their digital engagement platform with HealthDyne's pharmacy infrastructure and clinical expertise to help patients start treatment faster and stay on therapy."

HealthDyne's URAC-accredited pharmacies in Lakeland, Florida and Centennial, Colorado support nationwide medication distribution, including specialized handling for complex and temperature-sensitive therapies. The partnership strengthens the operational foundation for direct-to-patient programs across a growing range of therapeutic areas.

"Direct-to-patient care is maturing from experimentation to execution," said Areo Nazari, CEO of CaryHealth. "Success depends not only on digital access but also on the coordinated infrastructure that ensures therapies are delivered quickly and reliably. Our partnership with HealthDyne strengthens that foundation, helping us scale programs while maintaining a high standard of care."

Together, HealthDyne and CaryHealth provide life sciences partners with an integrated path from prescription to ongoing therapy, improving medication access, adherence and overall patient experience.

About HealthDyne

HealthDyne is a leading digital pharmacy services company, delivering access, affordability and exceptional patient care through a connected technology ecosystem. With advanced clinical support models and state-of-the-art URAC-accredited pharmacies, HealthDyne helps patients start and stay on therapy while powering modern, scalable solutions for its partners. Trusted across all 50 states and U.S. territories, HealthDyne works with pharmaceutical manufacturers, digital health innovators and payers to move care forward and elevate the patient experience. Learn more at healthdyne.com.

About CaryHealth

CaryHealth is an AI-enabled digital pharmacy and healthcare technology company redefining how patients start and stay on therapy. Our platform unites pharmacy services, intelligent automation, and data-driven engagement to simplify access, improve continuity of care, and empower patients throughout their treatment journey. By bridging the gap between life sciences, providers, and patients, CaryHealth advances equitable access and helps therapies reach their full potential. For more information, visit cary.health.

Contact: Katie Lettau, VP, Marketing, HealthDyne, 815-883-0797, [email protected]

SOURCE HealthDyne