HealtheConnections and Nuvance Health Expand HIE Services through Radiology Image Exchange Connection

Image exchange is only one of HealtheConnections top-tier HIE services, and the company maintains its position as one of the most robust image exchange providers in the country. In addition to the portal viewer system, a Transfer-to-PACS option allows an organization to download images from connected participants like Nuvance Health directly into their own PACS, saving time and effort.

Albert Villarin, MD, Chief Medical Informatics Officer at Nuvance Health, leads the health system's efforts to leverage technology for better care delivery and patient outcomes and emphasizes their responsibility to the medical community at large. "Our patients trust us to continually innovate and make business decisions that help us deliver better care," he says. "Connecting our imaging system to HealtheConnections can not only streamline individual patient care processes at our locations but also support our colleagues in the healthcare community working toward the same goals."

Secure data exchange through HealtheConnections supports patient safety and delivers convenience for both the patient and the provider," said Rob Hack, President and CEO of HealtheConnections. "Image exchange has proven to be a critical component to improved patient-provider interactions for organizations like Nuvance Health and their provider partners."

Images are now available for HealtheConnections participants and Nuvance Health providers. If your organization is not connected to the image exchange network, contact the HealtheConnections Support team, [email protected], to get started.

About HealtheConnections – HealtheConnections is accredited by the New York State Department of Health and a member of the Statewide Health Information Network of New York (SHIN-NY), designated to operate the health information exchange for the Central, Northern, Southern Tier, and Hudson Valley regions of New York. HealtheConnections delivers trusted and valued services and initiatives that support regional care providers, patients, and the state health information exchange and population health improvement agendas. Learn more by visiting www.healtheconnections.org

