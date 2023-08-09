HealthEdge Investment Partners Closes Fund IV

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthEdge Investment Partners ("HealthEdge"), a Tampa-FL based private equity firm, is pleased to announce that it has completed the final close of its fourth fund, HealthEdge Investment Fund IV, L.P. ("Fund IV"), which exceeded its target with over $160 million of commitments, including a meaningful investment by the General Partner and robust support from HealthEdge's existing limited partner base, including prominent fund of funds, pension funds, endowments, and high-net-worth individuals. Fund IV will remain consistent with the strategy of the preceding three funds — providing the first institutional capital to leading entrepreneurial businesses in attractive segments of the healthcare industry.

As an operationally-oriented, sector-focused private equity firm, HealthEdge delivers attractive and replicable returns to its investors by partnering with lower middle market healthcare companies where HealthEdge's investment and operational teams can add substantial value — driving organizational transformation, cultural excellence, and accelerated growth through active involvement with management.

"We are grateful for the ongoing support of our longtime limited partners and are excited to add a select group of new investors. We believe our ability to raise Fund IV is a testament to our talented team, disciplined investment strategy, and long track record of success," said Managing Partner Phil Dingle.

To date, Fund IV has allocated approximately 24% of its capital to its first two platform investments: Anodyne, a leading provider of clinical footwear solutions for the growing diabetic population, and Veridian Healthcare, an outsourced manufacturer and distributor of private label and branded in-home diagnostic, pain care management, and personal care products.

Since 2006, HealthEdge has completed 70 acquisitions, including 21 platforms and 49 add-ons, and 13 exits, while expanding the HealthEdge team to 17 people, including 8 investment professionals.

In addition to Fund IV, HealthEdge has overseen three previous investment funds focused on the lower end of the domestic healthcare market; Fund I, a 2006 vintage, is fully liquidated and produced top quartile returns for its vintage year, Fund II, a 2012 vintage, is presently performing at a higher rate of return than Fund I, and Fund III, a 2016 vintage, which completed its final platform investment in July 2022 and has had two successful exits.

Touchstone acted as the exclusive placement agent to Fund IV. Hill Ward Henderson, LLP served as legal counsel.

ABOUT HEALTHEDGE

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, please visit healthedgepartners.com.

