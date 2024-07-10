HealthEdge Investment Partners Promotes Josh Hamrick to Principal

TAMPA, Fla., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC ("HealthEdge"), a leading lower middle market healthcare-focused private equity fund, announced today that Josh Hamrick has been promoted to Principal.

HealthEdge Founder and Managing Partner Phil Dingle commented: "Josh is a talented team member and this promotion reflects his achievements in driving due diligence and transaction execution, sourcing and business development, and helping grow our portfolio companies. He has created meaningful value for our firm and limited partners, and we look forward to his future contributions in this expanded role."

Mr. Hamrick joined HealthEdge in 2016 as an Associate after working in investment banking at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey in the Mergers & Acquisitions group, where he focused on numerous sectors including healthcare. Josh has helped complete investments in several platforms across Funds III and IV including Today's Dental Network, Veridian Healthcare, and P3 Oral Surgery, and serves in board roles at P3 Oral Surgery and Spectrum Medical Partners.

ABOUT HEALTHEDGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS

HealthEdge is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge's partners have more than 100 years of combined experience in healthcare as operators and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, please visit www.healthedgepartners.com.

