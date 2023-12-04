HealthEdge Partners with P3 Oral Surgery to Build Leading Oral Surgery Platform

News provided by

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC

04 Dec, 2023, 10:47 ET

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC ("HealthEdge") announced it has partnered with Pluri Potent Partnership, LLC ("P3 Oral Surgery", "P3", or the "Company") an oral surgery service organization to build a leading Oral Surgery Services Organization ("OSO") in the Mid-Atlantic region. HealthEdge invested alongside P3's surgeons, who have retained a meaningful ownership stake in the Company.

P3 is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia and supports thirteen locations across states in the Mid-Atlantic region. The practices represent a mature, fully integrated oral and maxillofacial surgery platform offering a full spectrum of oral surgery services, including extractions, implants, and cosmetic oral and maxillofacial procedures.

HealthEdge Partner Scott Heberlein commented "We are thrilled to announce this strategic investment in P3 Oral Surgery. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting founder owned businesses and enhancing patient care. We believe this investment will enable P3 to build on its market leading position in the Mid-Atlantic region by continuing to partner with elite oral surgeons. Our focus remains steadfast on delivering value to our investors and contributing to the growth of the healthcare sector."

Dr. Jack Krajekian, one of P3's founding partners added "We are excited to join forces with HealthEdge as we embark on a new chapter in our journey to create a super-regional leader in oral surgery care. This partnership marks a significant milestone for P3, validating what our team has accomplished to date with our commitment to providing an excellent patient experience through our unique platform. The support and expertise HealthEdge provides will meaningfully expand our capabilities, enabling P3 to expand our reach through new partnerships with leading surgeons and organic growth."

The transaction was led by Phil Dingle, Scott Heberlein, and Josh Hamrick at HealthEdge. Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC provided debt financing for the transaction. Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP served as legal counsel to HealthEdge. Physician Growth Partners served as financial advisor and McGuireWoods LLP served as legal counsel to P3.

ABOUT HEALTHEDGE

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge's partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, visit www.HealthEdgePartners.com.

ABOUT P3 Oral Surgery

P3 Oral Surgery is an oral surgery service organization based in the Mid-Atlantic region. The OSO supports practices with its centralized corporate office based in Charleston, WV. P3 provides business services such as revenue cycle management, purchasing, accounting & finance, marketing, human resources, and IT support. In addition to these services the Company manages business processes and systems on behalf of the practices. P3's support removes administrative burdens from surgeons, enabling them to focus on clinical care.

CONTACT:
HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC
5550 W. Executive Drive, Suite 230
Tampa, Florida 33609
(813) 490-7100
www.healthedgepartners.com

SOURCE HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC

HealthEdge Investment Partners Closes Fund IV

