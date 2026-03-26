Healthee Introduces Cash-Pay Network to Help Employers Reduce Healthcare Costs by 20-50%

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthee today announced the launch of Healthee Access, a national bundled cash network that connects members to low-cost options for common procedures, which saves employers 20-50% compared to traditional insurance pricing. Healthee Access offers significant ROI opportunities to employers while equipping employees to make cost-effective healthcare decisions.

Affordable care when and where employees need it

Employees are often unaware of lower-cost cash options. If employers don't have the tools to make alternatives accessible, both sides end up overpaying for care. Now, employees can compare clear cash prices alongside their insurance-covered options and choose what works best for them right on the Healthee platform.

Instead of directing employees to a separate Centers of Excellence (CoE) network, employers can activate Healthee Access within care navigation at the moment of need, without changing coverage.

Proven ROI with a high-quality nationwide network

A recent case study with a self-insured retail tech employer showed that integrating Healthee Access could have saved $5.6M annually (20% of annual claims spend). In another analysis, the bundled network was estimated to generate $39.5M annually (19.9% of annual claims spend) for a large building supply company.

Healthee Access features over 18,500 providers offering 175,000 procedures across more than 30 specialties, including imaging, musculoskeletal, general surgery, and oncology diagnostics. The established network has already processed over 950,000 procedures, saving patients $365M. All facilities and providers are carefully vetted to ensure they meet high-quality standards, with leading centers such as Quest Diagnostics, RadNet, Ascension, and many more on the list.

Employers can fully customize Healthee Access by defining eligible procedures, setting savings thresholds, and tailoring how bundled options are presented to their population.

"Employers are looking for practical ways to cut down on their healthcare spending without adding complexity for their teams," said Guy Benjamin, CEO and Co-founder of Healthee. "Healthee Access empowers members to compare options with confidence and pick the highest quality care at the most affordable price in a few simple steps within our all-in-one platform."

Healthee Access will be available to select employer partners, with broader rollout to follow. Visit Healthee's website to learn more.

About Healthee

Healthee is a leading company in the health tech industry, focused on transforming how employees navigate healthcare and benefits. With a mission to make access to a healthier life effortless, Healthee utilizes AI technology to simplify complex benefits systems, enhancing user experience, cutting costs, and improving care outcomes. The Healthee platform is designed to make healthcare more accessible, personalized, and efficient. For more information, visit Healthee.com or connect with Healthee on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

SOURCE Healthee Inc