Healthee Unveils Zoe for HR, an AI Analytics Assistant for Benefits Performance

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthee, the AI-powered benefits navigation platform, today announced Zoe for HR, a new AI analytics assistant that gives HR and benefits leaders instant access to insights about benefits engagement, utilization, and healthcare spend.

Built into Healthee's HR platform, Zoe for HR enables teams to ask questions about benefits engagement, utilization, and healthcare spend in plain language and receive immediate answers. The assistant helps organizations uncover trends, identify opportunities to improve adoption, and better understand how employees are using their benefits.

While many AI-powered benefits tools focus on helping employees navigate their coverage, Zoe for HR is designed for the people responsible for managing benefits strategy and measuring outcomes.

"HR teams have access to more benefits data than ever, but turning that data into action remains a challenge," said Ron Zionpour, CTO of Healthee. "Zoe for HR helps HR leaders quickly understand what's working, where gaps exist, and how they can optimize their benefits programs."

In addition to answering questions on demand, Zoe for HR proactively surfaces recommendations based on organizational data, highlighting opportunities to improve engagement, increase awareness of underutilized benefits, and maximize the value of benefits investments.

For employers with access to claims data, Zoe can also analyze healthcare utilization and spending trends, helping HR teams better understand cost drivers and employee behavior.

The launch expands Healthee's AI platform beyond employee benefits navigation and reflects the company's vision of making benefits data more accessible and actionable for employers.

About Healthee

Healthee is a leading health tech company focused on transforming how employees navigate healthcare and benefits. With a mission to make access to a healthier life effortless, Healthee uses AI to simplify complex benefits systems, enhancing the user experience, cutting costs, and improving care outcomes. The Healthee platform is designed to make healthcare more accessible, personalized, and efficient. For more information, visit Healthee.com or connect with Healthee on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

SOURCE Healthee