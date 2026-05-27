Healthgrades Names Los Angeles Community Hospitals a 2026 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ Recipient

Los Angeles Community Hospitals among top 5% in nation for patient safety

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Community Hospital System with locations in Los Angeles, Norwalk and Bellflower announced that it has achieved the 2026 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ from Healthgrades, the #1 site Americans use to find a doctor or hospital. This award reflects Los Angeles Community Hospitals commitment to safe, patient-centered care and puts the organization in the top five percent of hospitals nationwide for patient safety. Los Angeles Community Hospital System has received the Patient Safety Excellence Award™ for five consecutive years (2022-2026).

Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence 2026

Alongside this national recognition for patient safety, Los Angeles Community Hospitals are the recipient of numerous accolades based on their exceptional performance in key service areas, including orthopedics, pulmonary care and critical care. These achievements further underscore the organization's commitment to delivering compassionate, individualized care at every step of the patient journey.

"We are honored to receive this significant recognition," said Don Kreitz, Sr Vice President Strategic Development and CEO, Los Angeles Community Hospital System. "Patient safety and clinical effectiveness have a direct impact on a positive patient outcomes and safety. Our goal is to provide the highest level of care for our patients."

Los Angeles Community Hospital's achievement is based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. To determine the national leaders in patient safety, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted complication and mortality rates from approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide across 13 patient safety indicators (PSI's), with each PSI representing a serious, preventable complication.

Healthgrades' annual analysis revealed significant performance gaps between the nation's highest-and lowest-achieving facilities, making it increasingly important for consumers to seek care at a hospital with top safety ratings. During the 2022-2024 study period, 167,228 preventable safety events occurred among Medicare patients at U.S. hospitals, with four PSIs accounting for nearly 78% of all incidents. Patients treated at Los Angeles Community Hospital's and other award-winning facilities had a profoundly lower risk of experiencing these leading complications:

In-hospital fall resulting in fracture (52.4% less likely)

Collapsed lung due to a procedure in or around the chest (57.5% less likely)

Catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital (67.8% less likely)

Pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital (71.9% less likely)

"The data behind this year's Patient Safety Excellence Award highlights how measurable improvements in safety can prevent thousands of complications," said Dr. Alana Biggers, MPH, medical advisor at Healthgrades. "By prioritizing evidence-based safety practices, Southern California Hospital's is achieving better clinical outcomes and cultivating a culture where patients come first."

Where you're treated matters, which is why Healthgrades is committed to providing the most scientifically accurate information about doctors and hospitals–with data insights not available anywhere else. For additional guidance on finding safe, high-quality care in 2026, visit healthgrades.com.

*Statistics are calculated from Healthgrades' Patient Safety Excellence Award Methodology, which is based primarily on AHRQ technical specifications (Version 2025.0.1) to MedPAR data from approximately 4,500 hospitals for years 2022 through 2024 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

About Los Angeles Community Hospital System

The three-hospital Los Angeles Community Hospital System includes Los Angeles Community Hospital, Norwalk Community Hospital and Los Angeles Community Hospital at Bellflower. The Los Angeles and Norwalk acute care hospitals have been providing healthcare to generations of residents with general and specialty services, such as cardiology, internal medicine, surgical services, and emergency care. The Bellflower behavioral health hospital provides much-needed mental health, safety-net services. Los Angeles Community Hospital System are part of the Nor Healthcare System company. To learn more, visit LACH-LA.com, LACH-Norwalk.com, LACH.Bellflower.com (323) 836-7000.

About Healthgrades

Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering meaningful connections between patients, doctors, and hospitals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content. Healthgrades is part of RVO Health, the largest consumer health and wellness platform.

SOURCE Los Angeles Community Hospitals