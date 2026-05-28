Healthgrades Names Southern California Hospitals a 2026 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ Recipient

Southern California Hospitals among top 5% in nation for patient safety

CULVER CITY, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Hospital System which includes Southern California Hospital at Culver City, Hollywood and Van Nuys announced that it has achieved the 2026 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ from Healthgrades, the #1 site Americans use to find a doctor or hospital. This award reflects their commitment to safe, patient-centered care and puts the organization in the top five percent of hospitals nationwide for patient safety. Southern California Hospital System has received the Patient Safety Excellence Award™ nine consecutive years (2018-2026).

Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award 2026

Alongside this national recognition for patient safety, Southern California Hospitals were recipients of numerous accolades based on their exceptional performance in key service areas, including cardiac care, orthopedics, pulmonary care, gastrointestinal care and critical care. These achievements further underscore the organization's commitment to delivering compassionate, individualized care at every step of the patient journey.

"This significant recognition is a reflection of our dedication to patient safety," said Eric Samuels, COO, Nor Healthcare System and CEO, Southern California Hospital System. "Patient safety and clinical effectiveness have a direct impact on a positive patient experience, and this award speaks to our staff's ongoing commitment to provide the highest level of care that our community expects and deserves."

Southern California Hospital System's achievement is based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. To determine the national leaders in patient safety, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted complication and mortality rates from approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide across 13 patient safety indicators (PSI), with each PSI representing a serious, preventable complication.

Healthgrades' annual analysis revealed significant performance gaps between the nation's highest-and lowest-achieving facilities, making it increasingly important for consumers to seek care at a hospital with top safety ratings. During the 2022-2024 study period, 167,228 preventable safety events occurred among Medicare patients at U.S. hospitals, with four PSIs accounting for nearly 78% of all incidents. Patients treated at Southern California Hospitals at Culver City and Hollywood, and other award-winning facilities had a profoundly lower risk of experiencing these leading complications:

In-hospital fall resulting in fracture (52.4% less likely)

Collapsed lung due to a procedure in or around the chest (57.5% less likely)

Catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired in the hospital (67.8% less likely)

Pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital (71.9% less likely)

"The data behind this year's Patient Safety Excellence Award highlights how measurable improvements in safety can prevent thousands of complications," said Dr. Alana Biggers, MPH, medical advisor at Healthgrades. "By prioritizing evidence-based safety practices, Southern California Hospital's is achieving better clinical outcomes and cultivating a culture where patients come first."

Where you're treated matters, which is why Healthgrades is committed to providing the most scientifically accurate information about doctors and hospitals–with data insights not available anywhere else. For additional guidance on finding safe, high-quality care in 2026, visit healthgrades.com.

*Statistics are calculated from Healthgrades' Patient Safety Excellence Award Methodology, which is based primarily on AHRQ technical specifications (Version 2025.0.1) to MedPAR data from approximately 4,500 hospitals for years 2022 through 2024 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only.

About Southern California Hospital System

The three-hospital Southern California Hospital System includes locations in Culver City, Hollywood and Van Nuys. The Culver City and Hollywood acute care hospitals have been providing healthcare to generations of residents with general and specialty services, such as cardiology, internal medicine, surgical services, and emergency care. The Van Nuys behavioral health hospital provides much-needed mental health, safety-net services. Southern California Hospital System is a Nor Healthcare System company. To learn more, call (323) 836-7000 or visit SCH-Culver.com, SHC-Hollywood.com, and SCH-VanNuys.com

About Healthgrades

Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering meaningful connections between patients, doctors, and hospitals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content. Healthgrades is part of RVO Health, the largest consumer health and wellness platform.

SOURCE Southern California Hospitals