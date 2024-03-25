Healthly's Investment in Access Senior Healthcare, Inc. Provides Primary Care Physicians in California With Value-Based Economics Across 10 Fully Delegated Health Plan Partners

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthly, a company that prioritizes primary care, support services, and preventive medicine, announced today an investment and partnership with Access Senior Healthcare, Inc., a restricted Knox-Keene licensed health care plan. Additionally, Healthly has entered into a management services agreement with Access Medical IPA and Access Santa Monica, two independent physician associations. Mukesh Bhatia, M.D. originally founded the Access entities in 1989 and remains the Chief Executive Officer of Access Senior Healthcare Inc. Ben Quirk will maintain his position as the CEO of Healthly.

"Our investment in Access Senior Healthcare, Inc. and partnering with Dr. Bhatia provides Healthly value-based economics across 10 fully delegated health plan partners," said Ben Quirk, Founder and CEO of Healthly. "We can take savings generated by improving health outcomes and lowering unnecessary hospitalizations to reinvest in proactive primary care, complex care, and chronic disease management."

Access Senior Healthcare, Inc. is licensed to enter into Medicare Advantage risk arrangements with health plans in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Santa Clara counties. Access Senior Healthcare, Inc. currently serves more than 175 primary care physicians and 700 specialists in California.

"The additional resources, business leadership, and specialized medical expertise we gain through Healthly is empowering for our physicians," said Dr. Mukesh Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Access Senior Healthcare, Inc. "We are able to align incentives that allow primary care physicians to focus on the complete health of their patients; and, dedicate time to preventive care which keeps patients physically and emotionally healthy. Improving healthcare outcomes decreases overall healthcare costs, which in turn are shared with the providers."

About Healthly

At Healthly, our mission is to revolutionize healthcare by empowering doctors to devote more time and attention to their patients, ensuring that each individual receives the comprehensive care they deserve. We are committed to developing innovative solutions that streamline administrative tasks and promote efficient medical practices, ultimately fostering a nurturing environment for optimal patient well-being and satisfaction. Together, we strive to build a brighter, healthier future for all. For more information, visit www.healthlymedical.com.

SOURCE Healthly