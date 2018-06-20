HealthPay24® Achieves Better Customer Experience Ratings than Amazon

Net Promoter Score, or NPS, is a metric used to assess a customer's overall satisfaction with a company's product or service and the customer's loyalty to the brand. NPS scores range from a low of -100 (everybody is a detractor) to a high of +100 (everybody is a promoter). A NPS that is positive (i.e., greater than zero) is considered good, a NPS of greater than 50 is excellent.

For the second consecutive year, HealthPay24 has received a "World Class NPS Ranking" in the software category with its rating of 72 (2018) and 75 (2017) respectively.

The following comments from the HealthPay24 NPS survey to its healthcare provider client-base further reinforces and solidifies HealthPay24 as a company and partner they would highly recommend to their peer healthcare systems.

"HealthPay24 has one of the best support teams in the industry!"

- 2,700 bed, $9.1B (Net Patient Revenue) Healthcare System in Chicago, IL

- "HealthPay24 is very knowledgeable about everything related to healthcare and a great resource for solving even the most complex challenges related to collecting payments."

- 2,800 bed, $8.7B (Net Patient Revenue) Healthcare System in MN

"The HP24 Support Team is wonderful! They respond very quickly to my requests (daytime and off hours) and are very knowledgeable about the product."

- 600 bed, $2.5B (Net Patient Revenue) Healthcare System in PA

"Customer service is the best that I've seen. They treat us like we are their only customer."

– 653 bed, $961M (Net Patient Revenue) Healthcare System in NC

HealthPay24 in comparison with major brands' 2017 NPS ratings:

Apple 89

HealthPay24 72

72 Amazon 62

Google 50

Microsoft 34

Coca-Cola 20

What's Next? HealthPay24 will be showcasing its patient financial engagement platform at the 2018 HFMA Annual Conference, Jun 24-27, at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas, booth 804. If not attending, request a custom demo at https://www.healthpay24.com/contact-us or call at 717-766-8155.

About HealthPay24®

HealthPay24, an Invoice Cloud company, is a recognized leader in patient financial engagement and continues to pioneer consumer-driven solutions to the ever-increasing patient pay responsibility. Founded in 2001, the company has over 15+ years of success in helping providers optimize patient payments at POS and online. New patient self-service features enable providers to meet the patient demands of a better and more consumer-friendly payment experience. The solution manages the patient financial responsibility from pre-to-post-service, provides flexibility and convenience for online & POS collections, and fuels productivity to financial posting and reconciliation processes.

