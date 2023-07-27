Healthpeak Properties Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock

DENVER, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK), a leading owner, operator, and developer of real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

– Net income of $0.09 per share, Nareit FFO of $0.45 per share, FFO as Adjusted of $0.45 per share, AFFO of $0.40 per share, and blended Total Same-Store Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth of 4.8%

– Second quarter new and renewal lease executions totaled 745,000 square feet:

Outpatient Medical new and renewal lease executions totaled 595,000 square feet

Lab new and renewal lease executions totaled 150,000 square feet

Signed letters of intent on an additional 196,000 square feet of lab leases

– Placed in service the 100% leased Nexus on Grand lab development in South San Francisco

– Balance Sheet:

In May 2023 , issued $350 million of fixed rate 10-year senior unsecured notes

, issued of fixed rate 10-year senior unsecured notes Net debt to Adjusted EBITDAre was 5.1x as of June 30, 2023

– Updated full year 2023 diluted earnings guidance to a range of $0.49 – $0.53 per share; increased the midpoint of 2023 FFO as Adjusted guidance by $0.01 per share and increased Total Portfolio Same-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth guidance by 25 basis points

– Healthpeak's Board of Directors declared today a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per share to be paid on August 18, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2023

– Published 12th annual ESG report covering environmental, social, and governance initiatives and performance

SECOND QUARTER COMPARISON



Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share Net income, diluted $ 51,750

$ 0.09

$ 68,057

$ 0.13 Nareit FFO, diluted 247,754

0.45

238,506

0.44 FFO as Adjusted, diluted 251,540

0.45

238,829

0.44 AFFO, diluted 223,197

0.40

197,244

0.36

YEAR TO DATE COMPARISON



Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share Net income, diluted $ 169,449

$ 0.31

$ 137,693

$ 0.26 Nareit FFO, diluted 478,200

0.86

484,287

0.89 FFO as Adjusted, diluted 483,421

0.87

476,014

0.87 AFFO, diluted 433,195

0.78

400,921

0.74

Nareit FFO, FFO as Adjusted, AFFO, Same-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI, and Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAre are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful in evaluating the operating performance and financial position of real estate investment trusts (see the "Funds From Operations" and "Adjusted Funds From Operations" sections of this release for additional information). See "June 30, 2023 Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for definitions, discussions of their uses and inherent limitations, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.healthpeak.com/quarterly-results.

SAME-STORE ("SS") OPERATING SUMMARY

The table below outlines the year-over-year three-month and year-to-date SS Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth.

Year-Over-Year Total SS Portfolio Cash (Adjusted) NOI Growth



Three Month

Year-To-Date

SS Growth % % of SS

SS Growth % % of SS Lab 3.8 % 47.9 %

4.9 % 47.6 % Outpatient Medical 2.5 % 41.0 %

3.1 % 41.4 % CCRC 19.3 % 11.1 %

14.3 % 11.0 % Total Portfolio 4.8 % 100.0 %

5.1 % 100.0 %

NEXUS ON GRAND DEVELOPMENT

During the second quarter, Healthpeak placed in service Nexus on Grand, a 100% leased lab development representing $161 million of investment.

Prominently located on East Grand Avenue in the heart of South San Francisco, Nexus on Grand features state-of-the-art lab space and includes a café, fitness center, and several indoor and outdoor meeting areas within its entry plaza. Combined with Healthpeak's other South San Francisco properties, the campus brings our ownership in the submarket to over 4.5 million square feet with an approximate 40% share of the total investor-owned lab inventory.

LOAN REPAYMENTS

Healthpeak received $26 million of seller financing repayments during the second quarter.

SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS UPDATE

As previously disclosed, on February 13, 2023, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. ("Sorrento") commenced voluntary reorganization proceedings under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code (the "Code") in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the "Court").

Sorrento has four separate leases with Healthpeak totaling approximately 211,000 square feet. Sorrento is entitled to certain rights under the Code regarding the assumption or rejection of its lease obligations with Healthpeak but has not yet filed any motion with the Court indicating whether it will assume or reject the four leases. As of July 27, 2023, Healthpeak has received all contractually-owed rent from Sorrento. Healthpeak holds either a security deposit or a letter of credit pursuant to each of the four leases, totaling $2.6 million.

CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY

SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES

As previously announced, in May 2023, Healthpeak completed an add-on offering of $350 million 5.25% fixed rate senior unsecured notes due 2032, bringing year-to-date issuances to $750 million at a blended yield of approximately 5.35%. Net proceeds from the May offering were used to repay a portion of the Company's outstanding commercial paper and for general corporate purposes.

ESG

In June 2023, Healthpeak published its 12th annual ESG Report, highlighting our ESG initiatives and performance, including a 4% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in 2022, and 43% overall reduction since 2011, on a like-for-like basis.

Healthpeak was named an Executive Member of ENERGY STAR's Certification Nation for earning 45 new ENERGY STAR certifications in 2022, in addition to being included as a constituent in the FTSE4Good Index for the 12th consecutive year. Healthpeak also received several workplace recognitions, including Great Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year, Great Place to Work in Orange County by the Orange County Business Journal for the third time, Top Workplaces by The Tennessean for the second consecutive year, and Middle Tennessee Top Workplace for the first time.

To learn more about Healthpeak's commitment to responsible business and view our 2022 ESG Report, please visit www.healthpeak.com/ESG.

DIVIDEND

Healthpeak's Board declared today a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.30 per share to be paid on August 18, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2023.

2023 GUIDANCE

We are updating the following guidance ranges for full year 2023:

Diluted earnings per common share from $0.52 – $0.58 to $0.49 – $0.53

– to – Diluted Nareit FFO per share from $1.71 – $1.77 to $1.72 – $1.76

– to – Diluted FFO as Adjusted per share from $1.71 – $1.77 to $1.73 – $1.77

– to – Total Portfolio Same-Store Cash (Adjusted) NOI growth from 3.00% – 4.50% to 3.25% – 4.75%

These estimates do not reflect the potential impact from unannounced future transactions. These estimates are based on our view of existing market conditions, transaction timing, and other assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2023. For additional details and assumptions underlying this guidance, please see page 38 in our corresponding Supplemental Report and the Discussion and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, both of which are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.healthpeak.com.

COMPANY INFORMATION

Healthpeak has scheduled a conference call and webcast for Friday, July 28, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The conference call is accessible by dialing (888) 317-6003 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6061 (International). The conference ID number is 3097637. You may also access the conference call via webcast in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.healthpeak.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on Healthpeak's website through July 28, 2024, and a telephonic replay can be accessed through August 4, 2023, by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (855) 669-9658 (Canada) and entering conference ID number 2871396. Our Supplemental Report for the current period is also available, with this earnings release, in the Investor Relations section of our website.

ABOUT HEALTHPEAK

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our and our officers' intent, belief or expectation as identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "project," "expect," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "seek," "target," "forecast," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "could," "would," "should" and other comparable and derivative terms or the negatives thereof. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) statements regarding timing, outcomes and other details relating to current, pending or contemplated acquisitions, dispositions, transitions, developments, redevelopments, densifications, joint venture transactions, leasing activity and commitments, capital recycling plans, financing activities, or other transactions discussed in this release; (ii) the payment of a quarterly cash dividend; (iii) the information presented under the heading "Sorrento Therapeutics Update" that is not historical information; and (iv) the information presented under the heading "2023 Guidance." Pending acquisitions, dispositions, joint venture transactions, leasing activity, and financing activity, including those subject to binding agreements, remain subject to closing conditions and may not be completed within the anticipated timeframes or at all. Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and views about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect our future financial condition and results of operations. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith belief and assumptions we believe to be reasonable based upon current information, we can give no assurance that our expectations or forecasts will be attained. Further, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of any such forward-looking statement contained in this release, and such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: macroeconomic trends, including inflation, interest rates, labor costs, and unemployment; the ability of our existing and future tenants, operators, and borrowers to conduct their respective businesses in a manner that generates sufficient income to make rent and loan payments to us; the financial condition of our tenants, operators, and borrowers, including potential bankruptcies and downturns in their businesses, and their legal and regulatory proceedings; our concentration of real estate investments in the healthcare property sector, which makes us more vulnerable to a downturn in a specific sector than if we invested across multiple sectors; the illiquidity of real estate investments; our ability to identify and secure new or replacement tenants and operators; our property development, redevelopment, and tenant improvement activity risks, including project abandonments, project delays, and lower profits than expected; changes within the industries in which we operate; significant regulation, funding requirements, and uncertainty faced by our lab tenants; the ability of the hospitals on whose campuses our outpatient medical buildings are located and their affiliated healthcare systems to remain competitive or financially viable; our ability to develop, maintain, or expand hospital and health system client relationships; operational risks associated with third party management contracts, including the additional regulation and liabilities of our properties operated through RIDEA structures; economic conditions, natural disasters, weather, and other conditions that negatively affect geographic areas where we have concentrated investments; uninsured or underinsured losses, which could result in significant losses and/or performance declines by us or our tenants and operators; our investments in joint ventures and unconsolidated entities, including our lack of sole decision making authority and our reliance on our partners' financial condition and continued cooperation; our use of fixed rent escalators, contingent rent provisions, and/or rent escalators based on the Consumer Price Index; competition for suitable healthcare properties to grow our investment portfolio; our ability to foreclose or exercise rights on collateral securing our real estate-related loans; investment of substantial resources and time in transactions that are not consummated; our ability to successfully integrate or operate acquisitions; the potential impact on us and our tenants, operators, and borrowers from litigation matters, including rising liability and insurance costs; environmental compliance costs and liabilities associated with our real estate investments; epidemics, pandemics, or other infectious diseases, including Covid, and health and safety measures intended to reduce their spread; the loss or limited availability of our key personnel; our reliance on information technology systems and the potential impact of system failures, disruptions, or breaches; increased borrowing costs, including due to rising interest rates; cash available for distribution to stockholders and our ability to make dividend distributions at expected levels; the availability of external capital on acceptable terms or at all, including due to rising interest rates, changes in our credit ratings and the value of our common stock, volatility or uncertainty in the capital markets, and other factors; our ability to manage our indebtedness level and covenants in and changes to the terms of such indebtedness; bank failures or other events affecting financial institutions; the failure of our tenants, operators, and borrowers to comply with federal, state, and local laws and regulations, including resident health and safety requirements, as well as licensure, certification, and inspection requirements; required regulatory approvals to transfer our senior housing properties; compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and fire, safety, and other regulations; laws or regulations prohibiting eviction of our tenants; the requirements of, or changes to, governmental reimbursement programs such as Medicare or Medicaid; legislation to address federal government operations and administrative decisions affecting the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; our participation in the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund and other Covid-related stimulus and relief programs; our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT; changes to U.S. federal income tax laws, and potential deferred and contingent tax liabilities from corporate acquisitions; calculating non-REIT tax earnings and profits distributions; ownership limits in our charter that restrict ownership in our stock; provisions of Maryland law and our charter that could prevent a transaction that may otherwise be in the interest of our stockholders; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Except as required by law, we do not undertake, and hereby disclaim, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets In thousands, except share and per share data



June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets





Real estate:





Buildings and improvements $ 13,039,278

$ 12,784,078 Development costs and construction in progress 775,836

760,355 Land 2,661,963

2,667,188 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (3,379,874)

(3,188,138) Net real estate 13,097,203

13,023,483 Loans receivable, net of reserves of $8,366 and $8,280 214,030

374,832 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 731,956

706,677 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,387 and $2,399 53,467

53,436 Cash and cash equivalents 103,780

72,032 Restricted cash 56,745

54,802 Intangible assets, net 364,453

418,061 Assets held for sale, net 8,282

49,866 Right-of-use asset, net 234,050

237,318 Other assets, net 739,574

780,722 Total assets $ 15,603,540

$ 15,771,229







Liabilities and Equity





Bank line of credit and commercial paper $ 329,000

$ 995,606 Term loans 496,382

495,957 Senior unsecured notes 5,399,504

4,659,451 Mortgage debt 343,766

346,599 Intangible liabilities, net 140,060

156,193 Liabilities related to assets held for sale, net 52

4,070 Lease liability 204,489

208,515 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities 682,764

772,485 Deferred revenue 881,870

844,076 Total liabilities 8,477,887

8,482,952







Commitments and contingencies













Redeemable noncontrolling interests 63,792

105,679







Common stock, $1.00 par value: 750,000,000 shares authorized; 547,052,994 and 546,641,973 shares issued and outstanding 547,053

546,642 Additional paid-in capital 10,384,982

10,349,614 Cumulative dividends in excess of earnings (4,428,423)

(4,269,689) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 31,453

28,134 Total stockholders' equity 6,535,065

6,654,701







Joint venture partners 316,247

327,721 Non-managing member unitholders 210,549

200,176 Total noncontrolling interests 526,796

527,897







Total equity 7,061,861

7,182,598







Total liabilities and equity $ 15,603,540

$ 15,771,229

Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations In thousands, except per share data



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues:









Rental and related revenues $ 409,967

$ 387,079

$ 802,398

$ 757,229 Resident fees and services 130,184

125,360

257,268

246,920 Interest income 5,279

5,493

11,442

10,987 Income from direct financing leases —

—

—

1,168 Total revenues 545,430

517,932

1,071,108

1,016,304















Costs and expenses:













Interest expense 49,074

41,867

97,037

79,453 Depreciation and amortization 197,573

180,489

376,798

358,222 Operating 221,837

215,044

444,925

422,291 General and administrative 25,936

24,781

50,483

48,612 Transaction costs 637

612

3,062

908 Impairments and loan loss reserves (recoveries), net 2,607

139

394

271 Total costs and expenses 497,664

462,932

972,699

909,757 Other income (expense):













Gain (loss) on sales of real estate, net 4,885

10,340

86,463

14,196 Other income (expense), net 1,955

2,861

2,727

21,177 Total other income (expense), net 6,840

13,201

89,190

35,373















Income (loss) before income taxes and equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 54,606

68,201

187,599

141,920 Income tax benefit (expense) (1,136)

718

(1,438)

(59) Equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 2,729

382

4,545

2,466 Income (loss) from continuing operations 56,199

69,301

190,706

144,327















Income (loss) from discontinued operations —

2,992

—

3,309















Net income (loss) 56,199

72,293

190,706

147,636 Noncontrolling interests' share in continuing operations (4,300)

(3,955)

(19,855)

(7,685) Net income (loss) attributable to Healthpeak Properties, Inc. 51,899

68,338

170,851

139,951 Participating securities' share in earnings (149)

(281)

(1,402)

(2,258) Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 51,750

$ 68,057

$ 169,449

$ 137,693















Basic earnings (loss) per common share:













Continuing operations $ 0.09

$ 0.12

$ 0.31

$ 0.25 Discontinued operations —

0.01

—

0.01 Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 0.09

$ 0.13

$ 0.31

$ 0.26















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share:













Continuing operations $ 0.09

$ 0.12

$ 0.31

$ 0.25 Discontinued operations —

0.01

—

0.01 Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 0.09

$ 0.13

$ 0.31

$ 0.26















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 547,026

539,558

546,936

539,456 Diluted 547,294

539,815

547,204

539,701

Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

Funds From Operations In thousands, except per share data





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income (loss) applicable to common shares

$ 51,750

$ 68,057

$ 169,449

$ 137,693 Real estate related depreciation and amortization

197,573

180,489

376,798

358,222 Healthpeak's share of real estate related depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated joint ventures

5,893

5,210

11,887

10,345 Noncontrolling interests' share of real estate related depreciation and amortization

(4,685)

(4,844)

(9,470)

(9,685) Loss (gain) on sales of depreciable real estate, net

(4,885)

(12,903)

(86,463)

(16,688) Healthpeak's share of loss (gain) on sales of depreciable real estate, net, from unconsolidated joint ventures

—

129

—

(150) Noncontrolling interests' share of gain (loss) on sales of depreciable real estate, net

—

—

11,546

12 Loss (gain) upon change of control, net

(234)

—

(234)

— Taxes associated with real estate dispositions

—

16

—

(166) Nareit FFO applicable to common shares

245,412

236,154

473,513

479,583 Distributions on dilutive convertible units and other

2,342

2,352

4,687

4,704 Diluted Nareit FFO applicable to common shares

$ 247,754

$ 238,506

$ 478,200

$ 484,287 Diluted Nareit FFO per common share

$ 0.45

$ 0.44

$ 0.86

$ 0.89 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted Nareit FFO

554,584

547,132

554,494

547,018 Impact of adjustments to Nareit FFO:















Transaction-related items

$ 581

$ 596

$ 2,944

$ 893 Other impairments (recoveries) and other losses (gains), net(1)

2,432

139

1,159

(8,770) Restructuring and severance-related charges

1,368

—

1,368

— Casualty-related charges (recoveries), net(2)

(591)

(411)

(243)

(411) Total adjustments

3,790

324

5,228

(8,288) FFO as Adjusted applicable to common shares

249,202

236,478

478,741

471,295 Distributions on dilutive convertible units and other

2,338

2,351

4,680

4,719 Diluted FFO as Adjusted applicable to common shares

$ 251,540

$ 238,829

$ 483,421

$ 476,014 Diluted FFO as Adjusted per common share

$ 0.45

$ 0.44

$ 0.87

$ 0.87 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted FFO as Adjusted

554,584

547,132

554,494

547,018

_______________________________________ (1) The six months ended June 30, 2022 includes the following, which are included in other income (expense), net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations: (i) a $23 million gain on sale of a hospital under a direct financing lease and (ii) $14 million of expenses incurred for tenant relocation and other costs associated with the demolition of an outpatient medical building. The three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 include reserves for loan losses recognized in impairments and loan loss reserves (recoveries), net in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Casualty-related charges (recoveries), net are recognized in other income (expense), net and equity income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc.

Adjusted Funds From Operations In thousands



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 FFO as Adjusted applicable to common shares $ 249,202

$ 236,478

$ 478,741

$ 471,295 Stock-based compensation amortization expense 4,245

5,300

7,532

10,021 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,954

2,689

5,774

5,377 Straight-line rents(1) (4,683)

(12,713)

(5,431)

(23,872) AFFO capital expenditures (19,444)

(27,906)

(42,233)

(50,745) Deferred income taxes (242)

(1,188)

(503)

(927) Amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net (8,838)

(5,885)

(14,641)

(11,653) Other AFFO adjustments (2,339)

(1,180)

(730)

(1,871) AFFO applicable to common shares 220,855

195,595

428,509

397,625 Distributions on dilutive convertible units and other 2,342

1,649

4,686

3,296 Diluted AFFO applicable to common shares $ 223,197

$ 197,244

$ 433,195

$ 400,921 Diluted AFFO per common share $ 0.40

$ 0.36

$ 0.78

$ 0.74 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted AFFO 554,584

545,307

554,494

545,193

_______________________________________ (1) The six months ended June 30, 2023 includes an $8.7 million write-off of straight-line rent receivable associated with Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., which commenced voluntary reorganization proceedings under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. This write-off is reflected as a reduction of rental and related revenues in the Consolidated Statements of Operations.

SOURCE Healthpeak Properties, Inc.