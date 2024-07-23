HealthReach Community Health Centers selects InteliChart’s Patient Portal to improve both patient experience and health outcomes

InteliChart's award-winning patient portal will improve usability and accessibility for medically underserved populations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and WATERVILLE, Maine, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InteliChart, an award-winning provider of patient engagement solutions, announced today that HealthReach Community Health Centers (HealthReach) of Maine has chosen InteliChart's Patient Portal to improve patient engagement and experience quality. HealthReach, a respected private non-profit organization with a 49-year legacy, operates 12 rural community health centers across rugged Central and Western Maine. HealthReach serves over 26,000 patients annually across more than 100,000 visits, and cares for patients regardless of their ability to pay or insurance status. HealthReach has a "Connector" team that helps patients sign up for programs that assist with the affordability of their care and medications, all at no cost to the patient.

In support of HealthReach's dedication to serving its patients, the organization is advised by a patient-majority governing board and regularly queries its patients for feedback. It is from this feedback that HealthReach noted a recurring theme of requests for improvements to its patient portal. After an exhaustive search of other solutions on the market, HealthReach's IT Department identified InteliChart's Patient Portal as the best fit for its non-profit healthcare needs. A critical factor in their decision was finding a system with a superior bi-directional integration with Nextgen EHR, which InteliChart's Patient Portal provided.

Randi Bento, HealthReach Director of Operations, expressed the urgency of the replacement, stating, "For our patients, their Patient Portal experience is directly significant. We set very high standards for ourselves so that we can best serve our neighbors across the communities of rural Maine. By upgrading our patient portal, we aim to make key health information more accessible to our patients — and to achieve better health outcomes for them."

Gary Hamilton, CEO of InteliChart, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the mutual commitment to upgrading the patient experience on HealthReach's portal. "Our collaborative relationship with HealthReach and our dedication to enhancing patient engagement align perfectly. We're excited to help HealthReach achieve their goal of providing an efficient and user-friendly patient portal that offers unmatched integration with Nextgen's EHR and EPM."

HealthReach's search for a new solution prioritized ease of use for patients. It was also important that administrative and IT team workloads were considered. The decision to implement InteliChart's Patient Portal was driven by several key factors:

Customizability, without the need for work tickets

Advanced portal functionalities that match those of larger organizations

Seamless integration of lab results, including graphical displays

Easy upload of pictures into patient records

A streamlined portal migration solution for a smooth transition for patients and staff alike

The unique patient engagement platform that InteliChart offers

Edward Molleo, HealthReach Director of Communications, highlighted the importance of replacing their patient portal, stating, "The majority of our patients are seniors, rurally based, and we actively welcome members of Maine's most vulnerable, lowest income, and otherwise medically underserved communities. We are excited to offer a modern patient portal to the people of Maine with the quality of service that all of us would want for ourselves and our loved ones."

InteliChart will be exhibiting at the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC) 2024 CHI & Expo at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, GA, from August 24-26, 2024. Any community health centers attending the event are encouraged to stop by booth #300 to meet the InteliChart team and learn more about their platform of award-winning patient engagement solutions.

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers Healthy Outcomes, the market-leading patient engagement platform that helps providers attain superior patient outcomes. The Healthy Outcomes platform consists of Patient Portal, Family Portal, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey, Patient Schedule, Patient Activate, and Patient eHealth. Industry-leading EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems, and physician practices have selected InteliChart as their patient engagement platform, collectively representing over 80 million patients. InteliChart integrates with 40-plus EHR products and delivers single integration API access to all engagement solutions on the Healthy Outcomes platform. For more information, visit www.intelichart.com.

About HealthReach Community Health Centers

HealthReach Community Health Centers is a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) consisting of twelve community health centers located across Central and Western Maine. Dedicated clinicians deliver high-quality healthcare — inclusive of behavioral health, substance use disorder treatment, dental, and podiatric services — to residents from 9 of Maine's 16 counties. To ensure access for everyone, HealthReach accepts Medicare, MaineCare, and major insurance providers. An Affordable Care Program is available to both uninsured and underinsured people. Assistance is available for applications to programs that help with healthcare and medication costs — including enrollment support for Maine's Health Insurance Marketplace. To learn more and to donate to HealthReach's mission, please visit www.HealthReach.org.

