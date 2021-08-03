HealthSignals Celebrates 10 Years of Providing Technology Infrastructure to The Senior Living Industry

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthSignals is proud to mark 10 years of providing Technology Infrastructure and Services to Senior Living and LTPAC communities. The company specializes in designing, building, and maintaining future proof Medical Grade Wi-Fi® networks, Dedicated Internet Access, Cellular Boost Solutions, and Emergency Responder Radio Coverage Solutions to Senior Living communities across the United States. Their work plays a vital role in enabling cutting-edge medical technology and telehealth applications. It is key to helping residents stay in touch with loved ones and caregivers.

HealthSignals' ability to bring people closer through technology became particularly relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic. HealthSignals signed the FCC 'Keep Americans Connected Pledge' to ensure that facilities received support during this crisis. This continuous support kept their customers' networks in peak condition even during periods of high demand by enabling video calls, Telehealth, and much more.

"We've been on an incredible journey over the last ten years," said Bruce Weintraub, HealthSignals' founder and CEO. "Deploying and maintaining telecom technology in Senior Living communities presents some very unique challenges…We have made it our business to understand those challenges with a level of expertise that comes from ten years of working closely with Senior Living providers. We provide rock-solid solutions that enhance operations for staff and provide residents with secure, fast Internet, all at a lower total cost of ownership.

We've played a part in the roll-out of new medical technologies, opening new revenue streams for facilities, and keeping seniors connected during a time of immense isolation and stress. We are active in technology groups, have authored articles and published an ebook on how to build a robust wireless network for senior living. We have also presented at many conferences. We are incredibly proud of all that has been accomplished and we couldn't be more excited to see what comes next!"

Last year, the company introduced services to improve Emergency Responder Radio Coverage (ERRC) in Seniors Living facilities. Their service packages include everything from design and engineering to implementation and maintenance, with the intention to help make Senior Living facilities as safe as possible for staff and residents alike.

About HealthSignals

HealthSignals has been providing white-glove telecommunications services for senior living communities since 2011. Their solution set includes Medical Grade Wi-Fi®, dedicated internet connections, cellular boost solutions, and ERRC systems. Their written performance guarantee sets them apart from the competition.

