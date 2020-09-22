Healthtech Company Navigate Wellbeing Provides Free Mental Health Resources, Expands Operations

For more than 10 years, Navigate has assisted organizations by connecting their business goals, purpose, mission and values with wellbeing opportunities for employees. The Navigate platform is structured around the Power of 8 philosophy, focusing on eight key pillars of wellbeing: purpose, physical fitness, mindfulness, nutrition, social, balance, financial and community. The program aims to improve the overall wellbeing of employees and ties into business goals surrounding productivity, retention, engagement and culture.

"Our focus is on connecting with the people we serve and engaging them in healthy journey that provides the right resources at the right time," said Troy Vincent, Founder & CEO, Navigate Wellbeing Solutions. "We have also been glad to see an interest from our clients in embracing more programming to assist with isolation, anxiety and stress. If there is a positive that comes from this situation, it is the velocity of organizations prioritizing the mental health of their employees and their families."

The online program is configurable and therefore cost-effective for organizations of nearly any size. The program includes:

An incentive tracker for tracking progress

Wellbeing surveys to guide users to a holistic approach

Biometric data for a review of up to five years of health history

A recipe library and meal planner

Videos and articles across the eight pillars

Health-behavior syncing and tracking

An app that fully integrates with the online program

Integration with third-party resources

A rewards mall

2020 has brought its own challenges to wellbeing. There has been an increase in insurance claims pertaining to depression and anxiety. COVID-19 has also brought unprecedented challenges for HR professionals. Working first-hand with so many in HR, Navigate saw a need to help those in charge of employee wellbeing with their own wellbeing.

In response, the company has organized a virtual speaker series. Each of the 10 sessions is free. Many of the expert speakers are also contributors to content found throughout the Navigate platform

In addition, Navigate has created Project Care, a suite of resources that includes free virtual care packages, additional client resources, and care insights around currently relevant topics.

"Wellbeing is always important, but arguably this year it is more important than ever," said Vincent. "We're doing everything we can to invest in the wellbeing of cities, schools, health systems and everyone using Navigate. We are very fortunate that we are expanding during these times."

Navigate is an agile platform, able to pivot quickly based on customers' needs and external circumstances like COVID-19.

