Navigate Wellbeing Solutions Strengthens Leadership with New Marketing Executive and Strategic Promotions

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate Wellbeing Solutions, a wellbeing solutions company transforming how organizations improve employees' health and engagement, announced the enhancement of its executive team through a key appointment and several strategic internal promotions, all aimed at driving continued growth and innovation. These strategic moves are designed to enhance product development, deepen market growth, and strengthen relationships with brokers, partners and clients while exploring new product and service acquisitions.

Brooke Ossenkop has been appointed as Vice President of Marketing at Navigate. With over two decades of experience, Brooke is a seasoned strategist with a proven ability to capture market share, build high-performing teams, and lead with vision. In this role, Brooke will spearhead Navigate's strategic marketing efforts, drive brand infinity, and digital marketing efforts.

"We are thrilled to have Brooke join our executive team," said Troy W. Vincent, CEO of Navigate Wellbeing Solutions. "Brooke's deep expertise in the wellbeing industry and track record of driving growth will be instrumental as we expand into new markets and continue to redefine the employee wellbeing landscape."

In addition to this key appointment, Navigate is proud to announce the following strategic internal promotions:

Christy Smith has been promoted to Senior Vice President of People and Growth Strategy. Christy has played a crucial role in shaping and executing Navigate's people strategy, fostering an inclusive and dynamic company culture. In her expanded role, Christy will lead talent acquisition, development, and retention while also exploring strategic growth opportunities through acquisitions and partnerships, including Navigate's recent acquisition of Health Solutions,LLC.





Jenn Lowry has been promoted to Vice President of Product Strategy. Jenn has demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving product innovation and aligning Navigate's offerings with the evolving needs of our clients. In her new capacity, she will continue to oversee product development, strategic partnerships, and program efficacy, ensuring Navigate remains at the forefront of the wellbeing market.

These appointments are expected to drive innovation and significantly reinforce Navigate's marketing, product, and growth strategies, ensuring they align closely with the company's overarching goals.

"Christy and Jenn are integral to our success and have been key drivers of our culture, growth, and product innovation. We are thrilled to elevate Navigate's executive leadership by leveraging their invaluable industry expertise and strategic insights," stated Vincent.

This leadership expansion strengthens Navigate's dedication to its mission and its continued investment in delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients, brokers and partners.

About Navigate:

Navigate is an employee engagement solutions company helping organizations create more health and happiness in the employees, clients, and communities they serve. Navigate is a true one-stop-shop with the tools and technology that connects people to what matters to them and your organization—from physical and mental wellbeing to career fulfillment. www.navigatewell.com

SOURCE Navigate Wellbeing Solutions