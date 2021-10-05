HealthTech Powerhouse Launches Management Consulting Firm

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Health, the HealthTech powerhouse and innovative provider of comprehensive software solutions, announced that it has launched a new sister company, Fusion Strategy Partners. As part of its strategic growth plan, Fusion Strategy Partners (FSP) will act as a key strategy and advisory platform, providing a suite of management consulting services throughout the healthcare space and cross-industrially as well. The NewCo has already entered into client engagements, delivering on its principles to Imagine, Deliver and Realize.

"We are excited to expand our footprint and continue serving our clients with enhanced capabilities and greater cross-industrial geographic reach. The new business unit exemplifies Fusion's commitment to supporting the increasing demands of our customer base with industry leading services. Since Fusion Health is such a significant industry dominating player, we intimately understood gaps within the industry and see the need for comprehensive strategy, advisory, technology modernization, and change management standardization across the board. As we continue to introduce cutting-edge technologies such as big data, AI, IoT and blockchain to the industry, we remain committed to providing high-quality strategy and advisory services as well to our broader group of customers and our future clients as well," stated Bryan Jakovcic, CEO of Fusion Health.

Fusion Health has appointed its Executive Vice President, Prasad Eswara, as President of Fusion Strategy Partners which is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

"I could not be more grateful to be appointed as President & Managing Partner by this well-established and revered organization that consists of an extremely talented team and long history of innovation. My goal in leading this organization is to build on the robust achievements already set-forth and drive this new business-unit towards accomplishing the strategic plan over the years to come. Fusion has long been recognized for its pioneering and trend setting high-precision technology and strategic solutions, and I look forward to leading the company's talented team as we make strategic decisions necessary to expand our market share and presence globally," stated Prasad Eswara, Executive Vice President of Fusion Health.

Fusion Health and Fusion Strategy Partners will also restructure under a new parent organization, Fusion Corporation. Fusion has been recognized as one of the fastest growing private companies by INC. magazine for the last four consecutive years. Fusion has also been ranked by Fortune as a Best Place to Work, and its founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Jakovcic has been named on the 40-under-40 list, an Ernst & Young (EY) Entrepreneur of the Year, and an inductee in the Hall of Fame for the Seton Hall University Stillman School of Business.

