HealthTrack Appoints Harriss Currie as Chief Financial Officer

DENTON, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrack, the nation's leader in next-morning molecular diagnostics, today announced the appointment of Harriss T. Currie as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Currie joins the executive leadership team to support the company's continued growth, expanding national footprint, and increasing operational scale.

Harriss T. Currie HealthTrack Executive Vice President & CFO

"Harriss is an exceptional financial leader with deep diagnostics experience and a proven track record guiding complex, high-growth organizations," said Cary McNamara, President of HealthTrack. "As HealthTrack continues to scale, adding industry expertise is a critical step. Harriss has led finance at multi-billion-dollar public diagnostics companies, and his expertise will help ensure we continue to grow responsibly while investing in the innovations and partnerships that drive better patient care."

Currie brings more than two decades of senior finance and operational leadership in diagnostics and life sciences. He spent more than 20 years with Luminex Corporation (now a DiaSorin company), renowned for molecular, biological, and genetic testing technologies. As Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Luminex, Currie helped guide the company's expansion from a start-up to more than $500 million in revenue during his tenure. His career also includes senior finance leadership roles with Impulse Dynamics and SpectraCell Laboratories, where he supported growth, operational discipline, and long-term value creation.

"I am excited to join HealthTrack at such a substantive point in its growth," said Currie. "HealthTrack addresses an existing and immediate need in outpatient care with next-morning diagnostics that help clinicians treat faster and with more certainty. I look forward to working with the entire HealthTrack team to strengthen our financial foundation, support sustainable growth, and expand access to high-impact testing nationwide."

Currie's appointment underscores HealthTrack's commitment to scaling a next-morning diagnostics solution purpose-built for urgent care, pediatrics and women's health. As the company expands, HealthTrack will continue to deliver fast, clinically actionable results that strengthen confidence in diagnoses and help providers treat patients sooner.

About HealthTrackRx

HealthTrack is the nation's leading PCR infectious disease laboratory, uniting advanced molecular diagnostics with UPS-powered logistics to deliver fast and reliable next-morning results at a national scale. Our high-precision testing gives clinicians clear answers, supports responsible antibiotic use, improves patient outcomes, and helps reduce the total cost of care. Through strong partnerships with providers, payors, and public health leaders, HealthTrack is building a more accurate, efficient, and patient-centered model for infectious disease diagnostics.

