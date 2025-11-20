HealthTrackRx Laboratory Director Jessica Moye Named an ASCP 2025 40 Under Forty Honoree

DENTON, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx, HealthTrackRx proudly announces that Jessica Moye, PhD, MB(ASCP)CM, HCLD(ABB), Laboratory Director for our newest state-of-the-art lab location at UPS Healthcare Labport, has been recognized by the American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) as an ASCP 2025 40 Under Forty honoree. The award was presented during the ASCP 2025 Annual Meeting, held November 17–20 in Atlanta, GA. In addition to her leadership at HealthTrackRx laboratories, Dr. Moye leads the company's Quality Assurance Department, driving innovation, compliance, and operational excellence.

Jessica Moye, Lab Director, HealthTrackRx

Dr. Moye earned her bachelor's degree in Biochemistry from the University of Texas at Dallas and her doctorate from Baylor College of Medicine. She holds clinical laboratory professional licensure in Nevada, Tennessee, and California, as well as multiple New York Certificates of Qualification, including Genetic Testing. She is a member of the Regulatory Affairs Professional Society and completed its Medical Devices certificate program.

At HealthTrackRx, Dr. Moye has been instrumental in establishing scalable, data-driven quality management systems, and maintaining the highest standards in laboratory operations. Under her leadership, HealthTrackRx has developed:

Scalable, Data-Driven Quality Management: Leveraging automated data tabulation and analysis tools, HealthTrackRx monitors 64 Quality Indicators across all laboratories, covering pre-analytical, analytical, and post-analytical operations, as well as customer feedback, vendor quality, and environmental health and safety. Routine layered audits are conducted weekly at all sites.

Excellence in Regulatory Compliance: All HealthTrackRx laboratories maintain CAP accreditation, with seven CAP inspections plus California, Kentucky, and New York state inspections over the past three years, all with zero deficiencies.

Operational Precision: Technical error rates are kept minimal, with reprocessing rates under 3% and national critical error rates below 0.0001%. Errors are detected and resolved rapidly, ensuring minimal impact on patient results.

Expert-Led Validations: All test validations are planned, executed, and analyzed by doctorate-level scientists.

"Jessica's recognition as an ASCP 40 Under Forty honoree reflects her remarkable leadership and contributions to laboratory medicine," said Martin Price, Executive Chairman & CEO of HealthTrackRx. "Her work in rapidly scaling operations while upholding rigorous quality and regulatory standards exemplifies the values of innovation, precision, and patient-centered care that define HealthTrackRx."

Dr. Moye's professional focus includes navigating the regulatory landscape for emerging molecular diagnostics, developing innovative quality management systems, and educating laboratory professionals on safe and effective implementation of advanced diagnostics.

"Receiving the ASCP 40 Under Forty recognition is a tremendous honor," said Dr. Moye. "I am excited to continue advancing laboratory medicine, mentoring the next generation of professionals, and highlighting the critical role that high-quality diagnostics play in patient care."

Dr. Moye joins a distinguished community of over 400 professionals who have previously received the ASCP 40 Under Forty distinction, further highlighting HealthTrackRx's commitment to cultivating top talent and leadership in laboratory medicine.

About HealthTrackRx

HealthTrackRx is a national leader in infectious disease diagnostics, delivering next-morning PCR results to thousands of clinics across the United States. Our mission is to empower healthcare providers with fast, accurate, and actionable diagnostic insights, improving patient outcomes and supporting high-quality care nationwide.

