HealthTrackRx Partners with SYNERGEN Health to Bolster Revenue Cycle Operations at Scale

The partnership brings together AI-driven technology, lab expertise, and proven processes to support the nation's largest infectious disease laboratory

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx , the nation's premier molecular testing laboratory for infectious diseases, has selected SYNERGEN Health , an industry-leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle services and solutions for healthcare organizations, as its revenue cycle management partner of choice to support continued growth, operational efficiency, and predictable financial performance.

"SYNERGEN has built a team of tenured professionals that offer the rare combination of deep lab revenue cycle expertise and cutting-edge technology, with a culture that truly feels like a partnership where our teams are extensions of each other," said Cary McNamara, President of HealthTrackRx. "This is a proactive step to ensure we stay ahead and can adapt to market pressures we're facing today while preparing for what's next."

Through the partnership, HealthTrackRx will leverage SYNERGEN's AI-enabled diagnostic revenue cycle platform and service excellence to improve clean-claim rates, reduce and prevent denials, and gain increased visibility into the end-to-end revenue cycle. Purpose-built for scale, the model drives greater consistency and predictability across revenue performance as volume and complexity increase.

"The best way to cut denials is to prevent them from occurring in the first place, and that's reflective of our prevention-first approach to revenue cycle transformation with process re-engineering, innovative technology, and highly trained resources. We're grateful for partners like HealthTrackRx that represent the type of forward-thinking labs that we're built to support," said Duminda Gunawardena, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of SYNERGEN Health. "The combination of scale, complexity, and growth trajectory highlights the need for intelligent automation with deep lab experience."

With proactive monitoring and continuous updates of payor policies and evolving regulatory requirements, SYNERGEN will help support sustained compliance before they impact reimbursement. This approach reduces exposure to potential risks and protects revenue integrity, positioning HealthTrackRx to remain agile amid ongoing reimbursement changes.

About SYNERGEN Health

Founded in 2011, SYNERGEN Health is an industry-leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle services and solutions for healthcare organizations. Leveraging innovative Analytics, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, and Automation, we specialize in digitizing healthcare processes to optimize revenue potential. Our technology-driven approach reimagines revenue cycle management, enabling our client partners to achieve unprecedented efficiency, cost savings, and value, while best serving their communities. With a presence in all 50 states in the USA, our mission is to catalyze change in the healthcare industry, collaborating closely with our clients to lower the cost of collections while upholding the highest compliance standards. We are dedicated to driving positive change as we continuously strive to transform ideas into new and improved solutions, services, and prescriptive processes.

About HealthTrackRx

HealthTrackRx is the nation's leading PCR infectious disease laboratory, uniting advanced molecular diagnostics with UPS-powered logistics to deliver fast and reliable next-morning results at a national scale. Our high-precision testing gives clinicians clear answers, supports responsible antibiotic use, improves patient outcomes, and helps reduce the total cost of care. Through strong partnerships with providers, payors, and public health leaders, HealthTrackRx is building a more accurate, efficient, and patient-centered model for infectious disease diagnostics.

