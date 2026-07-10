HealthTree Foundation Announces the Appointment of Lisa Gray to Its Board of Directors

SALT LAKE CITY, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthTree Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing cures for multiple myeloma and other blood cancers through patient empowerment, research, and education, today announced the appointment of Lisa Gray, an accomplished fundraising strategist and nonprofit leader, to its Board of Directors.

Lisa brings nearly 30 years of experience advancing philanthropy across national health and education organizations. Throughout her career, she has led transformational development initiatives and teams that strengthened mission-driven organizations and expanded their capacity to deliver patient care and drive scientific discovery. Her leadership has been marked by innovative strategies to diversify and strengthen fundraising programs and foster a vibrant culture of philanthropy that accelerates mission delivery and sustainable revenue growth.

Most recently, Lisa served as Senior Vice President for Development at the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, where she led the development program and staff, generating $20M+ annually. Prior to that, she held a senior vice president role at Blood Cancer United (formerly the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society), helping to drive revenue growth and deepen philanthropic support.

Diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2023, Lisa has since dedicated time to supporting fellow patients and advancing research that improves outcomes across the myeloma community. Her dual perspective—as both a seasoned philanthropic leader and a patient—will bring valuable insight to HealthTree's expanding mission.

"We are honored to welcome Lisa to the HealthTree Board of Directors," said Jenny Ahlstrom, founder and CEO of the HealthTree Foundation. "Her exceptional track record in philanthropic leadership, combined with her personal experience as a myeloma patient, gives her a unique ability to guide and inspire our work. Lisa's voice will be an invaluable asset as we continue to drive innovation and accelerate cures for patients everywhere."

About HealthTree Foundation HealthTree Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping cancer patients better navigate their healthcare journey by providing tools, education, and access to their complete medical records. Through its technology platform, HealthTree empowers patients to take control of their health data, improve outcomes, and accelerate research.

SOURCE HealthTree Foundation