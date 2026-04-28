HealthTree Foundation Named a Leading Innovator in CMS "Kill the Clipboard" First Wave HealthTech Ecosystem Launch Event

SALT LAKE CITY, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTree Foundation was included in a group of 20 out of 700 applications for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) HealthTech Ecosystem Live! First Wave Launch event on April 9, 2026.

This significant gathering in Washington, D.C. brought together new CMS infrastructure, the Medicare App Library, and an initial set of patient-facing applications designed to move the national healthcare landscape beyond paper clipboards and fax machines into a seamless, digital-first era.

The launch of HealthTree's "Kill the Clipboard" digital intake solution will modernize healthcare by allowing patients to own and control their medical data, sharing as much or as little of it as they see fit with treatment centers. The CMS Health Tech Ecosystem is a public-private collaboration designed to replace fragmented paper workflows with digital check-in tools that eliminate administrative burdens and return control of medical data to patients. The "Kill the Clipboard" solution effectively eliminates paper intake forms by providing a secure, digital-first experience.

"HealthTree is honored to be among the elite group of innovators chosen by CMS to pioneer the 'Kill the Clipboard' initiative," said Jenny Ahlstrom, HealthTree CEO. "Cancer patients need the tools to easily navigate a complex healthcare experience. Whether a patient is getting a second opinion, in an emergency situation or visiting a new treatment center, they can select what medical information they want to share by generating a single QR code that the facility scans, without filling out a clipboard or faxing their records."

The event was led by Health and Human Services Director Robert F. Kennedy Jr., CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, FDA Chair Marty Makary, and CMS Strategic Advisor Amy Gleason, with the goal to bring new healthcare technologies to life that are as "smart, seamless, and personalized as the consumer products in their lives."

About HealthTree Foundation HealthTree Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping cancer patients better navigate their healthcare journey by providing tools, education, and access to their complete medical records. Through its technology platform, HealthTree empowers patients to take control of their health data, improve outcomes, and accelerate research.

SOURCE HealthTree Foundation