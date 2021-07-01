HealthTree® Foundation Announces the Launch of "HealthTree for Acute Myeloid Leukemia" (AML)

SALT LAKE CITY, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTree Foundation, a patient-driven, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers patients at each step of their disease journey, today announced the launch of HealthTree for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). This announcement marks a milestone toward founder Jenny Ahlstrom's vision for the HealthTree platform to accelerate a cure for cancers and terminal diseases. The creation of this new resource makes AML the second disease HealthTree has targeted to create and support communities that can contribute to a cure.

Designed from the start as a replicable platform to support patient communities and crowdsource information to accelerate cures for disease, HealthTree Foundation's first resources served multiple myeloma patients through the Myeloma Crowd (www.myelomacrowd.org). HealthTree for AML will replicate these popular programs by providing a website that features a constant newsfeed, live and virtual chapters and events, a radio show, an AML specialist directory and an AML clinical trial finder tool.

Additional programs are expected in the future, including the HealthTree Cure Hub for AML, an online patient data portal that helps patients navigate their disease journeys while simultaneously sharing their disease experiences with one another to accelerate a cure.

"Since the launch of the HealthTree programs, over 700,000 users annually access the community site and 9000 patients have joined the HealthTree Cure Hub to achieve better outcomes and contribute their data," said Ahlstrom. "Our ultimate vision from the start has always been to expand HealthTree to serve patients with other diseases and the creation of HealthTree for AML is a realization of that vision. Our plan is to continue to build out the AML resource and expand to other blood cancers and terminal illnesses."

HealthTree is a free resource for patient users and their families.

For more information, visit www.healthtree.org/aml/community.

About HealthTree Foundation

The HealthTree Foundation is a patient-driven, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that empowers patients at each step of their disease journey. The HealthTree Foundation created a software suite that includes an integrated news platform, a live and virtual events platform, a physician directory, a mentor/coach platform, a disease "university" platform, community forums and a patient data portal. Each individual tool supports patient advocacy and education programs specific to that disease community. The tools are provided to patients and caregivers for free. Jennifer Ahlstrom, a myeloma patient, and her husband Paul founded the HealthTree Foundation and the Myeloma Crowd.

SOURCE HealthTree Foundation