HealthTree Foundation Announces Launch of HealthTree 2.0 on Oct 23

HealthTree Expands Innovative Technology and Patient Participation Model to Accelerate Cures in Myeloma and all Blood Cancers

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTree Foundation, a global non-profit organization using cutting-edge technology to unite patients and researchers to accelerate cures, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated HealthTree 2.0 Launch on October 23, 2023.

Using a successful, comprehensive and technically innovative model proven in multiple myeloma, HealthTree 2.0 will announce further growth in multiple myeloma and the expansion of HealthTree Foundation into all blood cancers.

The HealthTree 2.0 "Using Technology and Revolutionary Approaches to Cure Cancer" event will be hosted live at the Montage hotel in Deer Valley, Utah and will be livestreamed online. Keynote speakers will include Fred Appelbaum, MD, Executive Vice President at Fred Hutch Cancer Center and author of Living Medicine, Rafael Fonseca, MD, Chief Innovation Officer at Mayo Clinic, and Jeffrey Wolf, MD, Myeloma Director at UCSF.

Marking the commencement of its second decade of groundbreaking innovation and unique creation of technology tools, HealthTree 2.0 promises to redefine the landscape of support for blood cancer patients and their families using 14 in-house developed software "cure tools" that fall into three pillars: 1) personalized, lifetime support and education 2) meaningful patient-to-patient connections and 3) a powerful patient data portal.

The data portal, called HealthTree Cure Hub, uniquely transforms patients into active contributors towards a cancer cure by facilitating faster research using longitudinal real-world evidence (RWE) and enabling ongoing patient participation in surveys and studies. The creation of six new HealthTree regional communities in myeloma will facilitate expanded HealthTree Cure Hub research participation.

After a successful first decade providing multiple myeloma patients with the most tech-enabled, comprehensive services and tools provided by any patient advocacy organization, HealthTree 2.0 ushers in a new era of patient empowerment and research potential to even more patients and caregivers in need.

"HealthTree 2.0 is not just an event, it's a pivotal moment for blood cancer patients dealing with a challenging cancer. Until now, most of them have navigated their cancer journey using incomplete support programs, siloed systems and a lack of data," said Jenny Ahlstrom, CEO of HealthTree Foundation. "This event signifies the dawn of a new era where patients, caregivers and family members are not only educated, supported and connected, but are given the tools to meaningfully contribute their experiences to academic research."

We invite patients and caregivers to register for the event, create their own live stream satellite events to join the October 23rd event and learn more. In preparation for the event, we invite you to purchase a copy of Living Medicine, the story of the beginnings of stem cell transplant as an example of the impact innovation can have in patients' lives.

About HealthTree Foundation
HealthTree is a global nonprofit organization uniting patients and researchers through cutting-edge technology to work together on curing cancer. Founded to improve the outcomes and lifespan of patients with blood cancers and ultimately find a cure, HealthTree provides lifetime personalized support and education, meaningful patient-to-patient connections, and a powerful patient data portal. In this way, HealthTree can transform patients and caregivers into active contributors in driving lifesaving breakthroughs. Thanks to deep trust established with HealthTree's patient community, the organization is able to provide continually updated, real-world patient data to researchers which proves invaluable in delivering extraordinary care. Visit healthtree.org today.

