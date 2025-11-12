HealthTree Foundation Expands Medical Records Connections to Include Flatiron Health & CareSpace Electronic Health Record Systems

New EHR Integration Expands HealthTree Connections to Over 7,300 Hospitals

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTree Foundation, a global nonprofit pioneering technology that unifies fragmented medical records into a complete patient health record to accelerate blood cancer cures, today announced that patients receiving care at facilities using Flatiron Health & CareSpace can now securely connect their medical records into the HealthTree platform . These new integrations expand HealthTree's network of connected health systems, joining existing connections with Epic, Cerner, and the U.S. Veterans Health Administration (VA).

The Flatiron Health & CareSpace integration supports approximately 800+ facilities throughout the United States. With the additional integration, HealthTree now supports more than 7,300+ connected treatment centers and health systems.

By using modern, standards-based FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) connections, HealthTree enables smoother, safer sharing of health data across systems and gives patients and clinical teams faster access to lab and treatment details, unified health records, and real-world research participation.

"Because of regulatory barriers, patients are the only stakeholders that are capable of pulling their medical records into a single patient health record," said Jenny Ahlstrom, HealthTree CEO and Founder. "Having a single, complete medical record opens new opportunities to use AI for more personalized, data-driven care and gives patients a meaningful role in driving faster cures."

With a single medical record, patients can track their labs in one place, find personalized treatment options and see clinical trials they are eligible to join. Patients also share their anonymized data with qualified researchers to fuel faster scientific discovery. The Flatiron Health & CareSpace integration is a welcome addition that significantly expands the reach of the HealthTree platform.

About HealthTree Foundation

HealthTree Foundation is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to improving outcomes and finding cures for blood cancers through cutting-edge technology, patient education, and research collaboration. The foundation's HealthTree Cure Hub platform provides a powerful patient data portal where thousands of patients contribute real-world data, enabling researchers to drive lifesaving discoveries. By uniting patients and researchers, HealthTree is revolutionizing cancer care and accelerating cures. For more information, visit healthtree.org .

SOURCE HealthTree Foundation