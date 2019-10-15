HealthVerity and LiveRamp Develop Privacy-Centric Linkage between Patient Healthcare Data and Digital Behavior

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at RampUp Chicago , HealthVerity, the trusted foundation for the rapid creation, exchange and management of healthcare and consumer data, and LiveRamp ® (NYSE: RAMP) the trusted platform that makes data accessible and meaningful, announced a partnership that will enable the connection of digital behavior with healthcare data in a privacy-centric, HIPAA-compliant manner. Through this partnership and the creation of a privacy-protecting linkage between the patient's offline and online media activity and their healthcare data, marketers in healthcare organizations can now better understand the impact that digital outreach has on a patient's most important healthcare decisions.

The healthcare and pharma industry has consistently lagged in digital advertising spend, accounting for just 2.8% of the total US digital ad spend in 2019 and 2020 . In the past, there has been limited technological sophistication that hindered the delivery of patient insights. With this new solution, organizations are able to resolve and connect data in a HIPAA-compliant manner through HealthVerity's de-identification engine (HealthVerity Census) and LiveRamp's identity resolution platform (IdentityLink). Patient journey touchpoints can be connected from ad campaign impressions and brand website views to doctor visits and prescription fills, giving patients a more relevant, personalized and informed healthcare experience.

"The power of this solution comes from the underlying technology of HealthVerity Census ," said Andrew Kress, CEO and Co-Founder of HealthVerity. "Our industry-best de-identification and matching technology tokenizes each individual with a unique and persistent ID (HVID) that remains consistent across disparate data sources. With the combination of LiveRamp IdentityLink, an extended view of the patient can now be followed through digital campaigns and media impressions. The result gives marketers an unprecedented view into the patient journey."

"From wearable technology to telemedicine, to voice assistant apps and provider web-portals/mobile apps, the healthcare industry has extended its reach—and the patient experience—far beyond the four walls of the doctor's office," said Yuchen Feng, Head of Healthcare, LiveRamp. "Amidst these trends, patients have come to expect care that is more intuitive and accessible. By tying IdentityLink to the HealthVerity Marketplace , we're able to empower healthcare companies to drive higher engagement and deliver more personalized care."

About HealthVerity

HealthVerity is transforming the way data-led organizations make critical decisions. Our technology platform serves as the foundation for the rapid creation, exchange and management of healthcare and consumer data in a fully-interoperable, privacy-protecting manner. Advantaged by highly sophisticated identity resolution and matching capabilities, HealthVerity is on a mission to increase transparency, forge interoperability and activate deeper insights. To learn more about HealthVerity's technology platform, visit www.healthverity.com .

Contact

Abigail Stockwell

Director of Marketing, HealthVerity

astockwell@healthverity.com

856-562-7413

SOURCE HealthVerity