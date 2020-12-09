HealthVerity Awarded U.S. Patent for Privacy-Preserving Analysis for Secure Multi-Party Computing

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthVerity, the leader in privacy-protected data exchange, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") issued U.S. Pat. No. 10,824,738 on November 3, 2020 in support of HealthVerity's privacy-preserving technology that enables analysis and correlation of disparate datasets for cohorts of interest while preserving individual privacy.

This HealthVerity innovation is in response to demand from pharmaceutical manufacturers and insurance companies seeking to understand patient and member trends by linking and analyzing disparate datasets that would otherwise be impermissible under HIPAA. The patent covers technology that allows clients to build cohorts of individuals, to link encrypted, longitudinal data at scale with high governance and to generate breakthrough analytic insights directly from the desktop.

HealthVerity achieves these results by focusing on solving the problem of quasi-identifiers, an issue that has plagued many other competitive approaches. Examples of quasi-identifiers in the context of health information include dates (such as birth, death or discharge date), locations (such as postal codes, hospital names and regions), race and ethnicity, profession and gender. Other important quasi-identifiers include income, socio-economic status, marital status, children and political affiliations. Taken separately, no one element can sufficiently re-identify an individual, but if enough of these data points are considered together, they can pose a significant threat to individual privacy. To govern and mitigate this risk, HealthVerity applies certain oversampling and data masking techniques, while also enabling clients to explore correlations that could otherwise have never been safely explored.

"Traditional research has been hindered by the inability to link healthcare data with social determinants of health in a HIPAA-compliant manner," said Andrew Kress, CEO of HealthVerity. "With HealthVerity, you can now virtually intersect attributes such as income, education, race and home ownership with de-identified healthcare data to reveal hidden consumer segmentations and key drivers of patient behavior. Correlations may emerge that can influence how other patients with similar attributes can be guided toward higher prescription adherence and better overall outcomes."

This patent is the latest award by the USPTO to HealthVerity in the area of privacy preservation, preceded by U.S. Pat. No. 10,380,547 for the privacy-preserving linkage of social network and healthcare data.

About HealthVerity

For transformative, evidence-led healthcare companies, HealthVerity enables the creation and execution of unique end-to-end data strategies with privacy and HIPAA-compliance at the forefront. With HealthVerity technologies directly embedded into the enterprise workflow and the largest, most flexible data ecosystem at their fingertips, our partners benefit from cloud solutions spanning expert patient identity resolution to secure data management and transformation. From activation to delivery, HealthVerity is the modern way to dataTM. To learn more about the HealthVerity platform, visit www.healthverity.com .

