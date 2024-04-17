HealthVerity Precision Event Alerts redefine new pathways to real-time physician outreach

Next-generation physician alerting solution delivers 15% to 40% more alerts with 20% greater accuracy in half the time of legacy solutions

PHILADELPHIA, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthVerity, the leader in synchronizing transformational technologies and real-world data (RWD) to advance the science, today announced the launch and commercial availability of HealthVerity Precision Event Alerts, the industry's most comprehensive, accurate and timely physician alerting solution.

As therapies become increasingly complex and personalized, it is critical that physicians prescribe the right treatments to the right patients at the right time. While standard trigger programs can help commercial pharmaceutical teams discover physicians of interest, these legacy approaches are challenged with long lag times and numerous false alerts. By leveraging an expansive yet proprietary combination of lab data, open clearinghouse medical claims and closed medical payer claims, HealthVerity Precision Event Alerts delivers 15% to 40% more alerts with 20% greater accuracy in half the time.

By leveraging the nation's largest fully interoperable and HIPAA-compliant healthcare data ecosystem, HealthVerity can synchronize the most expansive biomarker and diagnostic lab coverage, including both Quest and Labcorp, with open and closed medical claims to enable commercial pharmaceutical teams to discover 15% to 40% more patients. Legacy alerting solutions are limited to a more narrow dataset that often represents less than 60% of total claim activity. By incorporating a more expansive set of clinical data partners, HealthVerity is better able to qualify patients upon first diagnosis, ensuring 20% higher accuracy rates. Additionally, with limited lag times for open claims and lab data, pharmaceutical companies can receive actionable alerts on a daily basis and often 10 to 16 days faster than legacy solutions.

"Today's complex clinical treatments require more novel approaches to be able to discover the providers treating patients of interest before a treatment decision is made. Legacy trigger programs have always fallen short with a lack of data coverage, duplicate clinical sources, fragmented lab results and long lag times," explained Joe Satili, chief commercial officer for HealthVerity. "HealthVerity Precision Event Alerts make it easy to activate the optimal mix of real-world data and engage more quickly with the right providers, delivering the highest volume of alerts with the greatest accuracy."

HealthVerity synchronizes transformational technologies with the nation's largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem to power previously unattainable outcomes and fundamentally advance the science. We offer a comprehensive, yet flexible approach, based on the foundational elements of Identity, Privacy, Governance and Exchange (IPGE), that synchronizes unparalleled Identity management with built-in Privacy compliance and Governance, providing the ability to discover and Exchange a near limitless combination of data at a record pace. Together with our partners in life sciences, government and insurance, we are Synchronizing the Science. To learn more about HealthVerity, visit healthverity.com.

