HealthWell Foundation Announces Panel Sessions at the 2026 Healthcare Advocate Summit

GERMANTOWN, Md., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit charitable organization that provides financial assistance for underinsured Americans, is pleased to announce that it will participate in two timely panel presentations at the 2026 Healthcare Advocate Summit to be held September 8-10, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

HealthWell will lead two main-stage panel discussions as part of a robust agenda featuring health care industry professionals and patient-focused advocates. Individual session details are provided below. To view the full summit agenda, please visit: https://www.healthcareadvocatesummit.com/agenda.

Multidisciplinary Navigation Across the Patient Journey: Identifying Gaps in Total Patient Care - Thursday, September 10, 2026, 9:30 AM - 10:15 AM PST.

Collaboration across care teams has become more critical, and the need to help patients navigate a complex and ever-changing health care landscape is more dire than ever before. From prevention and screening to diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship, patients and caregivers need a care plan that bridges all aspects of their health care and daily necessities. Patient navigation should take a comprehensive approach, addressing financial hardship, insurance benefits, mental health support, community resources, food insecurity, and geographic barriers to care. Providing patients access to resources and information empowers them to navigate their health care journey more effectively and has proven to have a positive impact on health outcomes.

Technology & Tools: Implementing Your Feedback to Reduce Friction in Charitable Patient Support – Thursday, September 10, 2026, 2:00 PM - 2:45 PM PST.

Charitable patient assistance programs (CPAPs) work closely with providers and pharmacies to ensure that patients are eligible for and enrolled in assistance programs that meet their needs. Streamlining the enrollment process to reduce friction, and approval delays that ultimately result in delays in patients receiving their medications is vital to patient health outcomes. Providing patients, providers, pharmacies, and advocates with state-of-the-art tools and services to seamlessly enroll in and manage every aspect of the patient journey minimizes access barriers for patients and their care teams.

"We are proud to once again sponsor the Healthcare Advocate Summit and join the important conversations that drive progress for advocates and stakeholders committed to improving the patient experience," said Fred Larbi, Chief Operations Officer of the HealthWell Foundation. "This year's Summit offers a valuable opportunity to collaborate on helping patients navigate an increasingly complex and ever-changing health care landscape. Through our panel discussions, we look forward to taking a deeper dive into the barriers that patients and their caregivers face, creating awareness around the CPAP space, and explore how we can collectively streamline every aspect of the patient journey."

If you are attending the Summit, we invite you to visit exhibit booth #203 to meet the HealthWell team, learn more about our programs and explore how we can partner to help patients access the care they need. To learn more about the 2026 Healthcare Advocate Summit, visit: https://www.healthcareadvocatesummit.com.

To learn more about HealthWell programs and our robust disease fund portfolio, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across 100 disease areas for more than 1.3 million underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $5.2 billion in financial support through more than 2.2 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 17th on the 2025 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

CONTACT:

Ginny Dunn

240-632-5309

[email protected]

SOURCE HealthWell Foundation