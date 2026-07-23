HealthWell Foundation Serves as Presenting Sponsor for the 2026 Healthcare Advocate Summit

Foundation to Host Panel Sessions and Exhibit

GERMANTOWN, Md., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit charitable organization that provides financial assistance for underinsured Americans, will serve as presenting sponsor for the 2026 Healthcare Advocate Summit to be held September 8-10, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 2026 Summit will offer a robust agenda featuring two HealthWell-moderated panels and sessions led by patient advocates and industry professionals who are committed to keeping patients at the center of care. Over three days, the event will gather health care leaders and experts across medication access, health care navigation, pharmacy, reimbursement, and related fields to explore much needed solutions to reduce barriers to care. For anyone engaged in the patient health care journey, the Summit provides a valuable opportunity to exchange insights, share best practices, and build connections with peers working to drive meaningful change.

HealthWell is proud to sponsor the Summit's two-day networking lounge and exhibit at booth #203. To view the preliminary agenda and learn more about the 2026 Healthcare Advocate Summit and why you should join this passionate group of health care professionals, visit: https://www.healthcareadvocatesummit.com/.

"We are thrilled to once again partner with the HealthWell Foundation," said Melissa Paige, CEO of the Healthcare Advocate Summit. "As we host our sixth annual Summit, HealthWell's commitment to helping underinsured patients access essential care without being limited by cost is especially meaningful to our advocacy community. Together, we are working to close gaps in care and advance strategies that help patients receive the treatment they need."

"We are honored to serve as the presenting sponsor of the Healthcare Advocate Summit and remain committed to reducing cost barriers for patients," said Michael S. Heimall, FACHE, President & CEO of the HealthWell Foundation. "This event brings together patient advocates across the health care continuum to share ideas, learn from one another, and advance best practices that strengthen patient support."

To learn more about the 2026 Healthcare Advocate Summit, visit: https://www.healthcareadvocatesummit.com/. To learn more about HealthWell programs and our robust disease fund portfolio, visit our website at HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across 100 disease areas for more than 1.3 million underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $5.2 billion in financial support through more than 2.2 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 17th on the 2025 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

CONTACT:

Ginny Dunn

240-632-5309

[email protected]

SOURCE HealthWell Foundation