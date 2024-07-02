HealthWell Foundation Announces Presenting Sponsorship for the 2024 Healthcare Advocate Summit

GERMANTOWN, Md., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit charitable organization that provides financial assistance for underinsured Americans, is honored to announce that it has partnered with the Healthcare Advocate Summit team as a presenting sponsor of the fourth annual Summit to be held in Las Vegas, NV, September 3-6, 2024.

This three-day event includes HealthWell-moderated panel sessions, as part of a comprehensive agenda featuring advocates and community professionals whose goals are to put patient needs above all else. The Summit brings together stakeholders within the medication access, physician, pharmacy, navigation, foundation, and reimbursement space committed to mitigating the challenges patients face in accessing proper medical care. This is a must attend event for anyone involved in the patient health care journey.

HealthWell is also proud to sponsor the two-day networking lounge and to exhibit during the Summit. To view the preliminary agenda and learn more about the 2024 Healthcare Advocate Summit and why you should join the over 1,000 expected registered attendees, visit: https://www.healthcareadvocatesummit.com/.

"As we prepare for our fourth annual Summit, we are honored to once again have the support and partnership of the HealthWell Foundation," said Elizabeth Johnson and Melissa Paige, Co-CEO's, Healthcare Advocate Summit. "HealthWell's vision to ensure that no patient goes without critical medical care simply because they can't afford it is an inspiration to the advocacy community. By strengthening our collective resources, we will be able to identify deficiencies in accessing proper medical treatments and implement strategies to improve access across the patient continuum of care."

"We are proud and honored to demonstrate our support for the Healthcare Advocate Summit for the fourth consecutive year," said Alan Klein, Chief Development Officer, HealthWell Foundation. "With its comprehensive agenda and networking opportunities, the Healthcare Advocate Summit provides a fabulous platform for best practice sharing, brainstorming, and continuing education for patient advocates across the health care spectrum."

To learn more about HealthWell programs and our robust disease fund portfolio, visit our website at HealthWellFoundation.org. Visit the Conference section of our website to learn about future industry and disease-specific venues where you can connect with the HealthWell team.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003 and a resource to the White House Cancer Moonshot, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 90 disease areas for more than 930,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $4 billion in financial support through more than 1.5 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 23rd on the 2023 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

CONTACT:

Ginny Dunn

240-632-5309

[email protected]

SOURCE HealthWell Foundation