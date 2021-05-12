HealthWell Foundation Launches Enhanced Fund Tracking Tool

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, is excited to announce that it has recently launched an updated version of its disease fund tracking tool, Real-Time Fund Alerts. Through the enhanced portal, anyone can register and receive instant email notifications to track the status of HealthWell's diverse portfolio of disease funds in real-time.

Registering for fund alerts is a fast and easy three-step process:

Simply select Real-Time Fund Alerts from the dropdown Portal button at www.HealthWellFoundation.org.

Create an account with just your name and email address.

Once you are logged in, click "Get Fund Alerts" and select the funds you would like to monitor in real-time.

If the status of a fund changes, you will receive an instant notification through the email address you provided during registration. In addition, you can change the funds you would like to monitor by selecting additional funds or removing a currently selected fund at any time.

"We are always identifying new ways to make the HealthWell experience as user-friendly as possible and making our Real-Time Fund Alerts available to the general public has been an operational goal of the Foundation," said Fred Larbi, Director of Operations at HealthWell. "By offering this valuable resource to anyone who is interested in tracking the status of our funds, we have streamlined the process and eliminated the need to continuously check our disease funds listing to determine the status of a fund. The enhanced design now allows anyone to select the funds for which they would like to receive status updates. For example, if a fund selected is currently closed, the user will receive instant notification if the fund reopens or vice versa."

"We are thrilled to be able to offer this feature to our stakeholders and to further streamline the online user experience for everyone interested in monitoring the status of HealthWell's funds. Offering this feature to the general public continues to demonstrate our commitment to transparency by allowing everyone equal access to real-time information on fund status changes," said Krista Zodet, HealthWell Foundation President. "The enhanced portal was created for anyone interested in tracking HealthWell funds. The portal offers a simple and easy way for our alliance partners, patients, families, donors, health care professionals and others to now monitor our funds in real-time."

Visit our Real-Time Fund Alerts Portal today to register.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 80 disease areas for more than 615,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $2.1 billion in grant support to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 29th on the 2020 Forbes list of The 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit www.HealthWellFoundation.org.

CONTACT:

Ginny Dunn

240-632-5309

[email protected]

SOURCE HealthWell Foundation

Related Links

healthwellfoundation.org

