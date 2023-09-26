HealthWell Foundation Launches Fund to Assist People Living with Blepharitis

GERMANTOWN, Md., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, has opened a new fund to provide financial assistance to individuals living with blepharitis. Through the fund, HealthWell will provide up to $3,500 in medication copayment or insurance premium assistance to eligible patients with annual household incomes up to 500 percent of the federal poverty level for the management of their condition.

Blepharitis is inflammation of the eyelid which causes the edges of the eyelid to become red or dark in color, swollen, and scaly. There are two types of blepharitis: anterior blepharitis (occurs on the eyelid's front exterior) and posterior blepharitis (meibomian glands under the eyelid become blocked so oil release is impaired and they can become infected). Treatment depends on the type of blepharitis and can include anti-microbials, anti-inflammatories, and pulsed light therapy, among others. Blepharitis can be effectively treated with proper medications or therapy. If left untreated, blepharitis may lead to other more serious eye conditions, including corneal problems, which may be significant.

"Blepharitis is a chronic condition that can result in painful swelling of the eyelids, dry eye, excessive itching or burning of the eyes, blurred vision, and in severe cases, corneal damage," commented Nancy Carteron, MD, FACR, Health Sciences Clinical Professor, University of California, Berkely and HealthWell Foundation Board Member. "While the condition can be managed through appropriate treatments, medication affordability should not be a gating issue. The HealthWell Foundation recognizes the hardship those living with blepharitis endure and we look forward to providing financial assistance so patients can start and continue treatment if needed."

"As we continue to broaden our portfolio of diseases and conditions we cover, we are honored to be able to bring financial relief to those living with blepharitis," said HealthWell Foundation President and CEO, Krista Zodet. "Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we are able to provide assistance to this patient population through medication copayment or insurance premium grants to ensure that those living with the condition have access to life-changing treatments they would have to forgo due to cost."

To determine eligibility and apply for assistance, visit HealthWell's Blepharitis Fund page. Note that all new fund openings and fund re-openings occur at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) Monday through Friday. To learn how you can support this or other HealthWell programs, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation
A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 85 disease areas for more than 822,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $3.3 billion in financial support through more than 1.3 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 34th on the 2022 Forbes list of The 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

