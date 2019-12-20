HealthWell Foundation Launches Fund to Provide Financial Assistance to Medicare Patients with Hypercholesterolemia

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, has launched a new fund to provide assistance to patients who are living with hypercholesterolemia. Through the fund, HealthWell will provide up to $2,500 in copayment or premium assistance to eligible Medicare patients suffering from any form of hypercholesterolemia who have annual household incomes up to 500% of the federal poverty level.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), hypercholesterolemia is a condition characterized by high levels of cholesterol in the blood. Hypercholesterolemia occurs when low-density lipoprotein (LDL) receptors are unable to remove cholesterol from the blood effectively. Individuals living with hypercholesterolemia have a high risk of developing coronary artery disease, which occurs when excess cholesterol in the bloodstream is deposited in the walls of blood vessels, particularly in the arteries that supply blood to the heart (coronary arteries). Abnormal buildup of cholesterol forms plaque that narrows and hardens artery walls. Plaque can clog the arteries and restrict blood flow to the heart. Buildup of plaque greatly increases a person's risk of having a heart attack. It is estimated that more than 34 million American adults have elevated blood cholesterol levels.

"Familial hypercholesterolemia is the most common genetic condition that leads to heart attacks and strokes if not treated," said Katherine Wilemon, Founder and CEO of the FH Foundation. "For those living with hypercholesterolemia and for whom diet and exercise are not enough, medication to manage their cholesterol is critical. We appreciate that HealthWell recognizes the challenge that this can present for individuals on Medicare and is now able to provide a much needed financial lifeline to individuals with FH and other types of hypercholesterolemia through this valuable new fund."

"Hypercholesterolemia can be a life-threatening condition if left untreated. For those on Medicare, it may be particularly difficult to access necessary treatment, due to cost," says Krista Zodet, HealthWell Foundation President. "Through the generosity of our donors, we can now offer copayment and premium assistance to eligible patients suffering from any form of hypercholesterolemia to help them start or continue critical treatment without worrying about the cost."

To determine eligibility and apply for financial assistance, visit HealthWell's Hypercholesterolemia Fund page. To learn how you can support this or other HealthWell programs, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 65 disease areas for more than 405,000 underinsured patients by providing approximately $1.25 billion in grant support to access life-changing medical treatments they otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly. HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked #33 on the 2019 Forbes list of the 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100% fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit www.HealthWellFoundation.org.

