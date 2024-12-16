HealthWell Foundation Opens Cancer Home Care Services Fund

New Fund Assists with Out-of-Pocket Costs for Home Care Services and Durable Medical Equipment

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit charitable organization that provides financial assistance for underinsured Americans, has opened a new fund to assist with out-of-pocket costs for cancer home care services and durable medical equipment (DME). Through the fund, HealthWell will provide a one-time, 12-month grant of up to $2,000 to help cover the costs for home health services or DME provided by a Medicare-certified provider. Eligible patients must have household incomes up to 500 percent of the federal poverty level and have an active or former HealthWell oncology fund grant.

HealthWell recognizes that cancer patients often require special equipment and services during and after treatment. Home care services and DME help patients remain in the comfort of their home, surrounded by their loved ones as they manage their condition.

"Cancer can cause families to struggle with much more than hospital and outpatient care," commented Don Liss, MD, HealthWell Foundation Board Member. "Providing grant funding for care in the home removes a barrier and allows families to keep their loved one safe and comfortable. Caregivers of people with cancer often bear the financial burden of purchasing equipment or paying for in-home services. These expenses can be overwhelming and another source of stress and anxiety. Through the fund, HealthWell will help ease this burden so families can focus on caring for their loved one."

"For the first time, more than 2 million new cancer cases are projected in 2024—that's almost 5,500 cancer diagnoses a day. And the high costs of cancer care and resulting financial toxicity are well documented in the United States—when cancer strikes, a person can easily go into debt," said Dr. Arif Kamal, Chief Patient Officer at the American Cancer Society. "At the American Cancer Society, we believe that no one should have to worry about paying for cancer care or going without lifesaving treatments because they face financial barriers. We commend HealthWell for launching this vital initiative. By funding home care services and durable medical equipment, more people can focus on their health and daily activities in a familiar environment. This sense of comfort and normalcy is invaluable during a cancer journey."

To determine eligibility for assistance, visit HealthWell's Cancer Home Care Services Fund page. Note that all new fund openings and fund re-openings occur at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific) Monday through Friday. To learn more about HealthWell programs and our robust portfolio of disease funds, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003 and a resource to the White House Cancer Moonshot Initiative, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 90 disease areas for more than one million underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $4 billion in financial support through more than 1.5 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 24th on the 2024 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

