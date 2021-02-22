HealthWell Foundation Reopens Fund to Assist Medicare Patients Living with Myelodysplastic Syndromes

GERMANTOWN, Md., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, has reopened a fund to provide medication copayment or insurance premium assistance to Medicare patients who are living with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). Through the fund, which had previously helped hundreds of MDS patients afford their medication copayments or insurance premiums, HealthWell will provide up to $10,000 in financial assistance for a 12-month grant period to eligible patients who have annual household incomes up to 500 percent of the federal poverty level.

According to the National Cancer Institute, myelodysplastic syndromes are a group of cancers in which immature blood cells in the bone marrow do not mature or become healthy red blood cells, white blood cells, or platelets. These immature blood cells, called blasts, do not work the way they should and either die in the bone marrow or soon after they go into the blood.

"There are several types of MDS. Depending on the type and severity of the disease, individuals living with MDS can be faced with a variety of treatment decisions. Some treatments are continuous, long-term therapies, and can carry a heavy financial burden, especially for those on Medicare," commented Janice Frey-Angel, CEO, the Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation. "Forgoing treatment is not an option in the MDS community. Financial resources provided by the HealthWell Foundation through the MDS fund will go a long way in assisting those living with the disease and to ensuring that proper treatments and adherence to those treatments are achieved."

"Patients living with myelodysplastic syndromes can suffer a multitude of symptoms including weakness, shortness of breath, and easy bruising or bleeding. These symptoms can have a tremendous impact on normal daily activities for the patient. For many individuals, especially those on Medicare, the cost of medications and treatments to manage the disease may impose an undue financial hardship making it difficult for them to afford," said Krista Zodet, HealthWell Foundation President. "We are honored that our dedicated donors recognize the financial burden Medicare patients face in treating and managing the disease. As a result of their generosity, we are able to offer this vital resource so that patients can access necessary medications and treatments without having to worry about the financial impact of their care."

To determine eligibility and apply for financial assistance, visit HealthWell's Myelodysplastic Syndromes – Medicare Access Fund page. To learn how you can support this or other HealthWell programs, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 80 disease areas for more than 615,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $2.1 billion in grant support to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 29th on the 2020 Forbes list of The 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit www.HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation (AAMDSIF)

The Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation is the world's leading non-profit health organization dedicated to supporting patients and families living with aplastic anemia, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), and related bone marrow failure diseases. The Foundation provides answers, support, and hope to thousands of patients and their families around the world. To learn more, visit AAMDS.org.

