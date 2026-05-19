HealthWell Foundation Showcases Disease Fund Portfolio at Leading Oncology Meeting

Portfolio Includes Over 40 Oncology Funds Providing Financial Support to Patients in Need

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit charitable organization that provides financial assistance for underinsured Americans, will be exhibiting at the 2026 ASCO® Annual Meeting to be held in Chicago, Illinois, May 29 – June 2, 2026.

The HealthWell Foundation will exhibit from May 30 – June 1, 2026, in booth #13025 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. During the meeting, HealthWell will showcase its robust portfolio of over 40 oncology funds designed to assist patients with out-of-pocket costs for critical, often lifesaving, medications and treatments they may otherwise forgo due to cost.

Since 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has provided financial assistance to over 1.3 million patients to help cover medication copayments, insurance premiums, deductibles, and other out-of-pocket costs for essential treatments. As part of the more than 1 million patients assisted, the Foundation has served as a financial lifeline to more than 496,000 individuals living with cancer with over $2.6 billion in financial support through more than 757,000 grants.

If you are attending the meeting, please visit booth #13025 to meet members of the HealthWell team and to learn about our programs and services to assist oncology patients in need.

Michael S. Heimall, FACHE, President & CEO, HealthWell Foundation, commented, "HealthWell remains steadfast in our commitment to identifying and implementing programs that support the oncology community. A cancer diagnosis is not only emotionally devastating but can also be financially overwhelming for many, causing patients to make difficult choices between paying for medication or food, rent, or daily necessities – choices no one should ever have to make. By eliminating financial barriers to care, we help people living with cancer access and adhere to life-changing, and potentially lifesaving, treatments. This allows oncology patients to focus on what matters most: receiving the care they need without the added stress and uncertainty of how to afford it."

To learn more about the 2026 ASCO® Annual Meeting, visit: https://www.asco.org/annual-meeting/program. To learn more about HealthWell programs and our robust disease fund portfolio, visit our website at HealthWellFoundation.org.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across 100 disease areas for more than 1.3 million underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $5.2 billion in financial support through more than 2.2 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 17th on the 2025 Forbes list of America's Top 100 Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

CONTACT:

Ginny Dunn

240-632-5309

[email protected]

SOURCE HealthWell Foundation