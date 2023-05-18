HealthWell Foundation to Exhibit at Upcoming Oncology Meeting

GERMANTOWN, Md., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The HealthWell Foundation®, an independent non-profit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, is pleased to announce its participation at the 2023 ASCO® Annual Meeting to be held June 2-6, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois.

HealthWell will be exhibiting at the meeting from June 3-5, 2023. During the meeting, HealthWell representatives will share valuable program resources from our portfolio of oncology funds to assist underinsured patients in accessing medical treatments they otherwise would not be able to afford. If you will be attending, we hope you'll take a few minutes to stop by booth #2035 to meet members of the HealthWell team and to learn about our programs and services to assist oncology patients in need.

Since 2004, as part of the over $3.3 billion in total patient grant awards across over 85 disease areas, HealthWell has awarded over $1.66 billion in medication copayment and insurance premium assistance across 39 oncology funds through more than 440,500 grants to over 310,600 underinsured patients. In addition, we have assisted more than 450 oncology patients seeking behavioral health services with over $221,000 in awards through 600 grants through our Cancer-Related Behavioral Health Fund to help with out-of-pocket treatment-related costs for prescription drugs, counseling services, psychotherapy, and transportation.

"Year after year, we look forward to participating in this meeting and to educating patients, advocates, providers, and pharmacies about our life-changing work," said Krista Zodet, HealthWell Foundation President & Chief Executive Officer. "A cancer diagnosis comes with a variety of obstacles and oftentimes access to and the ability to afford treatment is the number one challenge. For those who have inadequate insurance, access to proper medical treatment is out of reach and they simply forgo care or ration doses due to cost. Offering a financial lifeline to these patients to help them afford critical, potentially lifesaving, medical treatments is, and always has been, a top priority at HealthWell. During the meeting, we look forward to spreading the word about the financial assistance we offer through our robust portfolio of oncology funds to ensure that stakeholders are familiar with our services to assist underinsured patients in affording the medications they need to treat their disease. No one should forgo critical medical care simply because their health insurance is not enough."

To learn more about HealthWell Foundation's robust oncology fund portfolio, visit our Disease Funds page.

About the HealthWell Foundation

A nationally recognized, independent non-profit organization founded in 2003, the HealthWell Foundation has served as a safety net across over 85 disease areas for more than 822,000 underinsured patients. Since its inception, HealthWell has provided over $3.3 billion in financial support through more than 1.3 million grants to access life-changing medical treatments patients otherwise would not be able to afford. HealthWell provides financial assistance to adults and children facing medical hardship resulting from gaps in their insurance that cause out-of-pocket medical expenses to escalate rapidly; HealthWell assists with the treatment-related cost-sharing obligations of these patients. HealthWell ranked 34th on the 2022 Forbes list of The 100 Largest U.S. Charities and was recognized for its 100 percent fundraising efficiency. For more information, visit HealthWellFoundation.org.

