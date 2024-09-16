Healthy Aging Month | Daughter helps father win back his livelihood with cochlear implant

LONE TREE, Colo., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This healthy aging month, Cochlear, the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, is highlighting the Crosby family, who are a great example of what a determined loved one can do to help a family member win back their hearing and livelihood.

"[Getting my cochlear implant] is the absolute best thing I have ever done. For anyone on the fence about getting one, don’t hesitate and get it, your family will thank you," Butch Crosby said.

Herbert O. Crosby Junior (Butch) was a lineman for over 40 years, served in Vietnam and is an avid hunter. The persistent use of loud tools and guns without proper hearing protection caused his hearing to decline. It got to the point where Butch was struggling to hear so much that he began to isolate himself.

His biggest issue was the toll it was taking on his family.

"I could feel their pain when I kept asking 'what did you say'," Butch said.

Butch's daughter, Dr. Gina Crosby-Quinatoa, is a Speech-Language Pathologist, certified Auditory Verbal Therapist (Listening and Spoken Language Specialist) and Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of South Carolina. Having worked with many patients with hearing loss and cochlear implants, she knew her dad was struggling with just his hearing aids and would benefit from a cochlear implant.

"He always had trouble understanding me. I knew emotionally what he was going through having worked with so many patients with hearing loss, but as his daughter, it was harder," Dr. Crosby-Quinatoa said.

"It got to the point where he couldn't hear the pitch of my voice, and we were both getting frustrated. I started talking to him about cochlear implants and a few of my patients' stories of being able to hear well enough to turkey hunt and go to parties again. And that got him very interested."

The issue holding Butch back was Medicare's old coverage criteria, which only covered cochlear implants for severe hearing loss, which included only hearing test scores were less than or equal to 40%. Butch was testing above this criterion, but his hearing aids alone were no longer helping him.

"I wore hearing aids all the time, but they didn't seem to help me much," Butch said. "I really struggled at parties and would find myself in a corner by myself because it was too hard to be in groups even with the hearing aids."

In September 2022, Medicare expanded its criteria to align with the FDA indications. Medicare now covers cochlear implants for moderate to severe hearing loss, which now includes those with hearing test scores of less than or equal to 60% correct in the best-aided listening. Right when the criteria changed, Dr. Crosby-Quinatoa jumped into action.

"Working closely with our cochlear implant team and my dad's audiologist here at the University of South Carolina, I was made aware of the coverage change and right when it changed, we knew to get him scheduled for surgery," Dr. Crosby-Quinatoa said.

Butch received his Cochlear™ Nucleus® 8 Sound Processor on December 28th, 2022, and was activated on January 23rd, 2023 and hasn't looked back.

"It is the absolute best thing I have ever done. I will tell anyone who will listen about how much my cochlear implant has helped," Butch said excitedly. "I love going to parties now. I can hear so much and be a part of it all. I've even referred my friend to get one. His surgery is next month."

Unlike hearing aids, cochlear implants are typically covered by Medicare. They are also covered by many insurance plans and typically Medicaid, which has made a profound difference in the lives of many like Butch. *

"I don't know what I would do without my cochlear implant. For anyone on the fence about getting one, don't hesitate and get it, your family will thank you," Butch said.

For more information about hearing loss and Cochlear solutions visit, cochlear.com.

About Cochlear Limited (ASX: COH)

People have always been Cochlear's inspiration, ever since Professor Graeme Clark set out to create the first multi-channel cochlear implant after seeing his father struggle with hearing loss. Since 1981, Cochlear has provided more than 750,000 devices in more than 180 countries, helping people of all ages around the world to hear. As the global leader in implantable hearing solutions, Cochlear connects people with life's opportunities, and welcomes them to the world's largest hearing implant community.

Cochlear has a global workforce of around 4,800 people, with a passion for progress, who strive to meet the needs of people living with hearing loss. The company continually innovates to anticipate future needs, investing more than AUD$2.7 billion to date in research and development to push the boundaries of technology and help more people hear.

