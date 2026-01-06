Healthy Americas Foundation® "Real or Synthetic 2.0"

New resource equips individuals and families to

navigate the digital information landscape and identify synthetic content

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Given advances with AI and increased threats of misinformation and scams the Healthy Americas Foundation® (HAF) announced the release of Real or Synthetic 2.0. This digital health guide is an expanded and fully updated resource designed to help individuals recognize, question, and respond to the growing challenge of misinformation, disinformation, and synthetic media. The resources are available in English wait 2click.org and Spanish antesdelclic.org.

"We are thrilled to support people in taking the Wait2Click Challenge," said Dr. Jane L. Delgado, President and CEO of the Healthy Americas Foundation®. "Version 2.0 builds on our commitment to helping individuals strengthen their digital health by using the power of animation and storytelling to better discern what is real and what is synthetic in today's information environment."

The Real or Synthetic resource, was developed in partnership with The Carter Center and integrates the latest insights on artificial intelligence (AI), algorithms, and brain science to explain how information influences perception and behavior online. Through interactive discussion, reflection exercises, and short videos accessible via QR code, users explore how memory, attention, and emotion are used to shape what people believe and share.

This new version 2.0 also includes updated examples, key definitions of misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation, and an expanded "Digital Health Checklist" encouraging users to set boundaries with technology and verify information before sharing.

"Our collaboration with HAF represents our shared commitment to equipping communities with the knowledge to navigate a complex digital world," said Daniel Richardson of The Carter Center's Digital Threats to Democracy Program. "Through these tools, people can pause, reflect, and take that extra moment to protect themselves and their communities."

To bring these lessons to life, Hector Cantú and Carlos Castellanos, creators of the Baldo comic strip—America's favorite familia—developed engaging video segments and characters that illustrate common online scenarios. "We connect with a vast audience through humor and relatable stories," said Cantú. "With Real or Synthetic 2.0, we bring lessons to everyday experiences." Castellanos added, "We hope these animations help people slow down, think critically, and share responsibly."

The resources in English wait 2click.org and Spanish antesdelclic.org include QR codes linking to videos that demonstrate how synthetic and real information can be hard to tell apart—and why pausing before you click (Wait2Click) makes all the difference. Also available is a facilitator's guide that includes participants' materials.

About the Healthy Americas Foundation®

The Healthy Americas Foundation (HAF) works to improve the health of individuals and families throughout the Americas. HAF's efforts are grounded in the experience of the National Alliance for Hispanic Health® and its network of partners. Learn more at www.healthyamericasfund.org.

About The Carter Center

Waging Peace. Fighting Disease. Building Hope. A not-for-profit, nongovernmental organization, The Carter Center has helped to improve life for people in over 90 countries by resolving conflicts; advancing democracy, human rights, and economic opportunity; preventing diseases; and improving mental health care. The Carter Center was founded in 1982 by former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, in partnership with Emory University, to advance peace and health worldwide.

About Baldo

Created by Hector Cantú and Carlos Castellanos, Baldo has appeared in hundreds of newspapers across the United States and Latin America, combining humor and insight to explore family life, culture, and identity.

SOURCE Healthy Americas Foundation (HAF)