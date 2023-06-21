Healthy Pet Announces Ted Mischaikov as Chief Executive Officer

Appointment marks Mischaikov's return to leadership position

FERNDALE, Wash. , June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Pet , the pet industry leader in sustainably sourced absorption substrates, has announced the appointment of Ted Mischaikov as chief executive officer (CEO) effective May 28, 2023.

The appointment of Mischaikov marks his return to the company as CEO, a position he held from 2011 to 2020. Upon Mischaikov's departure from Healthy Pet in 2020, he served as the executive chairman & CEO of the Primal Pet Group during a period of rapid growth and acquisition.

"We welcome Ted back to the Healthy Pet team. Based on his extensive experience with our brands, production and his commitment to sustainability, we are confident he will drive growth and expand our industry-leading products, which enrich the lives of pets, their people and our planet," said Healthy Pet Director of Sales Kelly Rogers.

A decisive leader with proven management success across multiple industries, Mischaikov will be responsible for the global growth of Healthy Pet in support of its parent company, J. Rettenmaier & Sons, a world leader in natural fiber technology for over 140 years.

"JRS enjoys a strong relationship with Ted, and we are pleased he has returned to again lead Healthy Pet," said JRS Director of the Americas Nils Gersonde.

Throughout his career in the pet industry, Mischaikov has demonstrated decisive leadership driving excellence in manufacturing, adoption of new technologies and the promotion of sustainability initiatives, making him a natural fit to lead Healthy Pet as it expands into new substrates, expands facilities and acquires strategic assets.

"Healthy Pet is a future-focused company developing performance-based sustainable products, which consumers are demanding. The world wants 'healthier clean' products, and we have the technology and resources to deliver them. My objective is to work with our team and ownership to deepen and diversify our leadership in sustainable solutions for the global pet industry," said Mischaikov.

Healthy Pet excels in manufacturing next generation, sustainably sourced products, including ökocat natural cat litter and carefresh responsibly rescued small animal bedding. ökocat creates plant-based, biodegradable litter that is cleaner and healthier for cats, families and their homes, while carefresh is the No. 1 brand of small pet bedding, made from scratch using 100% reclaimed natural fiber.

To learn more about Healthy Pet and its product offerings, visit Healthy-Pet.com .

About Healthy Pet®

Healthy Pet®, a leader in the pet category, and offers Best in Home™ pet bedding and litter made from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural fiber. As a long-time member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC), Healthy Pet utilizes materials such as cellulose fiber and natural wood from sustainable sources, free from harmful chemicals and other pollutants and have been doing it for over 35 years. Healthy Pet brands include the No. 1 brand of small animal bedding, carefresh®, as well as CritterCare® bedding, ökocat® natural cat litter and Puppy Go Potty™ natural dog litter. For more information, visit healthy-pet.com .

Media Contact:

Lauren French

[email protected]com

(919) 675-3329

SOURCE Healthy Pet