ökocat® Natural Litter Introduces New 100% Recyclable Packaging

08 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

FERNDALE, Wash., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ökocat has announced its sustainable, wood-based litter will receive a packaging refresh to a fully recyclable paper bag, furthering the brand's commitment to environmental sustainability. Starting in October of 2023 the current box packaging will transition to new double wall paper bags with a recyclable handle to directly answer the requests of their consumer.

Healthy Pet decided to make the switch to a recyclable paper bag after consumer research revealed the natural litter and ökocat consumer has a strong desire for 100% recyclable packaging to align with their desire for a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable litter choice. "Interestingly, very few natural brands are meeting natural litter consumers' wants on packaging, with many still being in heavy non-recyclable, non-biodegradable plastic bags or poly pouches," notes Jane Wasley, Head of Marketing for Healthy Pet.

"We are delighted to provide our customers with the same high quality, sustainable litter they love in new 100% recyclable packaging," said Healthy Pet's Consumer Communications Manager Leslie Ellis. "This refresh allows us to remain focused on providing the same industry-leading product but with more environmentally friendly packaging".

ökocat creates next generation plant-based, biodegradable litter made in the U.S. from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural fiber without harmful chemicals, artificial fragrance, toxic dyes, strip-mined clay or silica.

For more information about ökocat, to purchase online or to find retail locations near you, visit healthy-pet.com/okocat.

About ökocat®
ökocat, a Healthy Pet® brand, is the next generation of natural cat litter. Made in the U.S. from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural fiber without harmful chemicals, artificial fragrance, toxic dyes, strip-mined clay or silica. ökocat® is the U.S. version of the world's number one natural litter, CAT'S BEST, sold primarily in Europe. Due to the brilliance of European engineering, ökocat provides outstanding odor control, easy-clean clumping, and is 99% dust free to provide a cleaner, healthier litter choice for the home. For more information, please visit healthy-pet.com/okocat or connect on Facebook or Instagram.

About Healthy Pet®
Healthy Pet®, a leader in the pet category, and offers Best in Home™ pet bedding and litter made from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural fiber. As a long-standing member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC), Healthy Pet utilizes materials such as cellulose fiber and natural wood from sustainable sources, free from harmful chemicals and other pollutants and have been doing it for over 35 years. Healthy Pet brands include the number one brand of small animal bedding, carefresh®, as well as CritterCare®, natural cat litter ökocat®, and Puppy Go Potty™ natural dog litter. For more information, please visit healthy-pet.com.

