Healthy recipes with European Olives for the new year

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The turn of the year is a perfect opportunity to welcome healthy and nutritious foods such as European Olives that help consumers lead a healthier and more stimulating diet. A turning point that asks consumers to renew and take care of themselves through food. In this sense, the versatile table olive becomes a perfect ally to leave behind the winter and the rich Holiday meals because a healthy diet begins with choosing the right food.

The "queen of the Mediterranean diet" is a delicious and healthy option because of its many benefits, besides it is a round product (in every way) that makes other foods better such as chicken, beef, salmon, rice, fish, quinoa, pasta, octopus, hummus, chocolate or avocado.

Likewise, it is a generator of trends and fits into movements such as "slow food", which promotes the dissemination of a new philosophy that combines pleasure and knowledge, claiming the quality and origin of millenary products such as European Olives. Because when consumers include this versatile fruit in their dishes they feel better and enjoy what they eat in a more conscious and relaxed way.

No food so small offers so many culinary possibilities. Its particular sensory universe transports consumers to the essence of the Mediterranean Diet without having to leave the table. A superfood that pairs perfectly with all kinds of ingredients, giving way to countless dishes and dressings and it contains an explosion of flavors: bitter, sweet, salty and acid. In addition, they can be found in countless formats: whole, sliced, without pit ...

What is more comfortable and delicious than preparing some noodles with the Mediterranean touch of European olives? Or more relaxing than spending time to make your poke and top it with some olive slices?

In this sense, the promotional campaign "Put Europe at your table, Have an Olive day! with olives from Spain" promoted by Interaceituna and the EU, offers a trio of irresistible preparations that should not be missing from anyone's diet:

OLIVES & VEGETABLE POKE BOWL: https://olivesatyourtable.eu/video-recipes/new-trends/olives-vegetable-poke-bowl/

NOODLES WITH OLIVES: https://olivesatyourtable.eu/video-recipes/new-trends/noodles-with-olives/

